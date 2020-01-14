Other Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.0020560.003895038950-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3800.005.5644491.002950297015.23
Aligarh(UP)450.0010251245.003650360043.14
Mumbai(Mah)94.00-16.811935.004900490028.95
Chaandpur(UP)90.00NC2350.002900290023.40
Barhaj(UP)80.00NC2285.00305030001.67
Bangalore(Kar)78.00116.671143.004650465012.05
Srirangapattana(Kar)56.00700151.0028003000-
Pune(Mah)48.00-117.003313--
Khatauli(UP)25.50-33.77890.8026552560-
Jalgaon(Mah)23.00109.0963.003630320042.30
Mihipurwa(UP)21.70-72.881383.30225021504.65
Pilibhit(UP)21.0047.89566.303165326020.34
Manvi(Kar)20.0081.8231.0048764850-
Khair(UP)20.00-55.56170.503050305015.09
Kiratpur(UP)16.0060513.802690265015.45
Badayoun(UP)12.0020373.603250326032.11
Madhoganj(UP)10.50NC237.402830283020.43
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33157.0021002250-14.29
Sandila(UP)10.005.26547.5027702810-
Baraut(UP)8.00NC322.003100300026.53
Rudauli(UP)5.607.69145.9032903280-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.5028.57242.4024002400-20.00
Balrampur(UP)4.50-23.703100--3.13
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3325.0036753750-
Bahraich(UP)3.5016.6727.603380343014.58
Kosikalan(UP)3.10NC75.8031353125-
Baramati(Mah)3.00-3.003281--
Soharatgarh(UP)3.0066.6754.40325032504.84
Fatehpur(UP)2.5056.2537.103750362028.42
Basti(UP)2.10-4034.303350334010.93
Puranpur(UP)2.00-20164.0031703150-
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC33.0022002200-
Anandnagar(UP)1.808044.003200355014.29
Lalganj(UP)1.20205.2033503350-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002524.302800290023.08
Ujhani(UP)1.0066.677.703200330019.40
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)121.00476.19692.0056005600-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC118.0034203420-
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)2.00-4.003600--
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture