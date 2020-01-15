Other Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)6.50-13.00720-24.14
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.008.33690.0038900389500.52
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC18.80393003960011.02
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-4.0042000--
Gur(Jaggery)
Mumbai(Mah)132.0040.432067.004900490028.95
Sitapur(UP)88.50-89.7112648.503300346030.95
Chaandpur(UP)80.00-11.112430.002900290023.40
Agra(UP)75.00-3.851070.003050300017.31
Ghaziabad(UP)55.00-21.43945.0028502850NC
Lucknow(UP)47.004.44811.003150312517.76
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)46.90-1518.803550--
Aligarh(UP)40.00-91.111285.003650365043.14
Udaipura(Raj)27.40-423.803300--
Mathura(UP)27.003.85562.003100321014.81
Barabanki(UP)22.502.27599.503200328011.89
Gopiganj(UP)20.00163.16134.602700270011.57
Buland Shahr(UP)19.00-20.83571.002830279015.51
Pilibhit(UP)19.00-9.52585.303210316522.05
Etawah(UP)15.00NC280.003450348025.45
Kiratpur(UP)15.00-6.25528.802700269015.88
Gondal(UP)14.00NC257.903580358019.33
Badayoun(UP)14.0016.67387.603240325031.71
Mihipurwa(UP)9.00-58.531392.30225022504.65
Farukhabad(UP)8.5021.43245.003050310015.09
Chandausi(UP)8.006092.503170316020.53
Ballia(UP)6.00-25107.00356035809.54
Bareilly(UP)6.00-25164.703185315020.19
Kayamganj(UP)6.0020284.50316031604.29
Faizabad(UP)5.0042.8663.903800370026.67
Bahraich(UP)4.8037.1432.403380338014.58
Sardhana(UP)4.0010055.002700295017.39
Paliakala(UP)3.8031.0329.702940299020.99
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.602042.40305030001.67
Etah(UP)3.2023.0871.403130312017.67
Kannauj(UP)3.206.6754.903050290012.96
Haathras(UP)3.00NC80.50307531506.03
Kasganj(UP)2.80-26.32105.803140314018.05
Basti(UP)2.5019.0536.803350335010.93
Charra(UP)2.50-16.6752.0032003100-36.00
Naanpara(UP)2.50-7.4142.9028002800-
Puwaha(UP)2.00-33.3357.3026502650-
Tundla(UP)2.00-9.0933.203060305015.47
Badda(UP)2.00NC17.3026502650-
Bewar(UP)1.40-12.529.4025002900-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.20NC4.8031253095-
Tulsipur(UP)1.20202.2034503420-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC25.302800280023.08
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5034.0022002200-
Lalganj(UP)0.90-256.1033503350-
Achnera(UP)0.80-11.1115.2029602960-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC15.1031803150-
Millets
Surajpur(Cht)30.00-33.801800--
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-403.2034503500-
Published on January 15, 2020
