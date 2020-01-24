Other Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)6.00-33.331156.0023002400-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)1.502512.2066066546.67
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00-7.69910.0038950389000.65
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.1126.40396003930011.86
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC8.004200042000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3750.00-1.3255641.002960295015.18
Hapur(UP)250.0013.64817.502740275021.24
Mandya(Kar)202.00-28.111469.0032503250-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00506413.002880291015.20
Shamli(UP)140.0016.673207.0019152960-
Barhaj(UP)140.0027.272655.00308030809.22
Meerut(UP)120.00-14.29380.0029503015-
Mumbai(Mah)106.0032.52253.004900490016.67
Sitapur(UP)98.0010.7312746.503100330022.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.0012.51610.003070305012.66
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)89.603001630.8033503450-1.47
Manvi(Kar)84.00320115.0045764876-
Chaandpur(UP)70.00NC2570.002900290023.40
Agra(UP)68.00-9.331138.003050305017.31
Saharanpur(UP)67.00-14.11455.002980300018.73
Aligarh(UP)60.009.091400.003600365041.18
Ghaziabad(UP)60.009.091005.0028502850NC
Rudauli(UP)53.00846.43198.9032103290-
Lucknow(UP)41.00-14.58900.003175315015.88
Maigalganj(UP)40.00-66.673454.0028502870-
Chittoor(AP)38.00-7.32403.0030003000-
Khatauli(UP)36.50-16.09970.8026252610-
Bangalore(Kar)36.0038.461205.0032503250-21.69
Vishalpur(UP)36.00140124.403150319020.69
Buland Shahr(UP)35.0016.67636.002950290020.41
Badayoun(UP)30.0020457.603160315028.98
Muradabad(UP)26.0041213.603100312014.81
Mathura(UP)26.00-16.13619.00300030209.09
Barabanki(UP)25.004.17648.503180312511.19
Azamgarh(UP)18.508.82148.703400340012.77
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-3.23615.803110319518.48
Gondal(UP)14.20-4.05286.903540354018.00
Kudchi(Kar)14.0040188.00325032734.84
Farukhabad(UP)14.00100266.003050325019.61
Bijnaur(UP)12.005031.603180316029.80
Firozabad(UP)12.002.56161.1031503180-
Bindki(UP)12.0050135.303360325015.86
Madhoganj(UP)10.5023.53256.402835285021.15
Khair(UP)10.00-16.67192.503150310021.15
Kayamganj(UP)10.0042.86301.503210322020.68
Mainpuri(UP)9.50-5171.903060305017.69
Ghatal(WB)9.0080169.503500345011.11
Bangarpet(Kar)8.00-123.003600--
Jhansi(UP)8.00-27.2786.1027902780-
Robertsganj(UP)8.006040.50342534450.29
Kiratpur(UP)8.00NC550.802770275023.66
Jaunpur(UP)7.00-36.3665.40360036005.26
Sandila(UP)7.00-12.5562.5029602940-
Solapur(Mah)6.00-15.003390--
Ballia(UP)6.00-14.29120.00344034505.85
Bareilly(UP)6.00-25178.703125310018.37
Etawah(UP)6.00-25294.003480348026.55
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-16.6714.8032003200-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-9.0989.50346534605.64
Puwaha(UP)5.00316.6763.5026002550-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-66.67177.0024002350-2.04
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.00-30.56254.6023002300-17.86
Karvi(UP)5.0066.6763.90321532002.88
Badda(UP)5.0015024.3026002550-
Khairagarh(UP)4.00-2036.6026202620-
Lalitpur(UP)3.90-2.5173.5027752770-14.35
Mahoba(UP)3.802.753.4028402860-
Khurja(UP)3.6012.5108.102970281020.49
Jangipura(UP)3.60-6058.103500350016.67
Mothkur(UP)3.50408.5025002500-
Etah(UP)3.50-2.7878.503180319020.00
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.575.303430342016.27
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-5.5645.803250305035.42
Auraiya(UP)3.00-21.0538.0035503500-
Rampur(UP)3.002029.403250326023.81
Haathras(UP)3.002086.003400340011.48
Kannauj(UP)3.00-9.0961.203100310014.81
Charra(UP)2.801257.303230321026.67
Kosikalan(UP)2.803.781.3031503110-
Bahraich(UP)2.50-47.9234.90320033809.22
Puranpur(UP)2.50-16.67169.5031503190-
Bharthna(UP)2.40-7.6938.103400350023.64
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC188.50321032205.25
Konch(UP)2.2022.2223.9028102800-12.19
Basti(UP)2.10-19.2341.503400340019.30
Tundla(UP)2.10-8.737.603050306015.09
Balrampur(UP)2.00-55.5625.7032003100NC
Dadri(UP)2.00-33.3346.50290029001.75
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC45.303280328013.10
Bewar(UP)1.90-9.5233.4029002800-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10109.603260325023.02
Soharatgarh(UP)1.8028.5757.603400341015.45
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7021.4346.703400340016.04
Baberu(UP)1.60-38.4619.6031003100-
Naanpara(UP)1.60-2046.5030003000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-4038.603615375030.98
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-255.7034503430-
Utraula(UP)1.50252.7034503400-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.308.3380.703400332517.24
Achalda(UP)1.202025.003500350024.33
Maudaha(UP)1.20-12.803050--3.02
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6747.403100305012.32
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-16.675.8031203125-
Jagnair(UP)1.00-5019.8032203640-
Bilsi(UP)1.00NC8.4032003150-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC17.1031403150-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC38.0023502350-
Lalganj(UP)0.80-11.117.8033503350-
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.515.9030102960-
Ujhani(UP)0.70-12.510.203160315029.51
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)200.0066.672409.0055NC
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-91.67181.007190731230.49
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)275.00-1348.003402--
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)245.50-491.003700--
Mumbai(Mah)53.00-56.21348.0056005600-
Hapur(UP)35.00-70.003500--
Lakhimpur(UP)16.006.67150.0034103420-
Vishalpur(UP)10.00NC40.0034503340-
Mawana(UP)8.006037.0036003610-
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.550.0036003600-
Published on January 24, 2020
