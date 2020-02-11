Other Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.00NC64841.003000298017.65
Shahpura(UP)42.00-77.002350-11.37
Badayoun(UP)11.00-8.33517.603150315028.57
Gangoh(UP)3.80-7.32136.10263526408.44
Karvi(UP)3.00-2570.90314032100.32
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC39.0022002200-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-2531.802700270018.68
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-13.3360.403420341016.92
Sehjanwa(UP)1.308.3384.703350338515.52
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-23.0853.603440345029.81
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6729.203500320024.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5043.0023802450-
Published on February 11, 2020
agriculture