Other Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Viswan(UP)12.00100212.0024002400-
Sardhana(UP)2.00-6070.002550255010.87
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20NC65.503380339515.75
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-31.2561.203445336022.16
Published on March 11, 2020
