Other Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)45.00-1910.0039400--
Gur(Jaggery)
Hasanpur(UP)123.0053.75363.0027302700-
Agra(UP)20.00-4.761462.003020317020.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-251965.00300029908.11
Aligarh(UP)12.00201732.002850280014.00
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)11.0010321.003500347511.64
Farukhabad(UP)6.00-7.69324.003050302519.61
Kayamganj(UP)6.00-14.29393.50305030807.02
Maur(UP)4.80-4.803400-14.29
Kopaganj(UP)4.8060129.503400340015.25
Devariya(UP)4.205101.703445344014.83
Sirsaganj(UP)4.0014.29128.603230324025.68
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-57.75207.803160302024.90
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-37.581.40345034509.52
Bahraich(UP)2.10541.70315032607.69
Orai(UP)2.00NC7.4028502900-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-60175.0029002770-
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00-97.88267.8034153400-
Atarra(UP)1.505068.1031003100-
Kosikalan(UP)1.50-50102.3031303150-
Partaval(UP)1.502544.203030330011.19
Anandnagar(UP)1.2071.4368.903460348039.52
Basti(UP)1.20-6051.00341033758.25
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.20-2510.0031253100-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2020106.803400340017.24
Auraiya(UP)1.00-5059.4032003150-
Robertsganj(UP)1.002550.30341534506.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00NC58.603000303025.00
Nawabganj(UP)0.9012.51.7033403450-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-2054.503450336016.95
Published on April 01, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture