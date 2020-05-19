Other Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC6.0022001700120.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)130.008.334890.003125310022.55
Khatauli(UP)88.5094.511324.8022902280-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)42.0051716.002400240023.08
Barhaj(UP)41.00-6.823985.003360336014.29
Kudchi(Kar)22.00-43.59303.00300030007.14
Shahjahanpur(UP)17.509.38196.00308031003.88
Viswan(UP)6.00-50280.0025002500-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5010196.603050305014.02
Naugarh(UP)2.504.17185.50337033908.01
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.6787.50340034109.32
Fatehpur(UP)1.0042.8661.4033803375-7.14
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC46.502860286015.56
Bareilly(UP)0.60NC245.203170313020.08
Published on May 19, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture