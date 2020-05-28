Other Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)16.007001244.0020001300-28.57
Davangere(Kar)3.005052.0020002000-
Dharwar(Kar)2.00NC8.0022502250-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC12.0012501150-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC10.001600180060.00
DryFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)8.50193.153.80560500-20.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)18.00202288.0039200392000.77
Kasganj(UP)6.00114.2949.60394003940010.99
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)142.00118.461083.2082561565.00
Amroha(UP)98.5010.673156.5031402785-
Khatauli(UP)75.50-14.691400.3023152290-
Hasanpur(UP)66.0045.051008.2031003000-
Chittoor(AP)64.0010.34551.0040004000-
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00NC1700.003260326023.02
Bangalore(Kar)44.0057.141557.00445055503.49
Lucknow(UP)40.008.111606.0032003200NC
Barhaj(UP)36.00204089.003380337014.58
Raath(UP)30.50-68.56858.0029502850-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-252250.003715338024.66
Kudchi(Kar)29.00NC361.00339030009.35
Shahpura(UP)25.50-39.29587.50226022400.89
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00NC84371.003250325017.33
Bangarpet(Kar)24.00200354.0041004100-
Agra(UP)22.00-451696.003080302023.20
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)22.0010443.003670350010.54
Barabanki(UP)21.00-14.29943.3032653290-1.36
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-33.331358.00300030007.14
Hapur(UP)20.00-601552.502970290023.75
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)15.004001772.002300240017.95
Muradabad(UP)13.008.331431.60306030802.00
Gondal(UP)12.00-1.64517.30335033507.20
Azamgarh(UP)12.00-4404.20340034009.68
Jafarganj(UP)12.00140281.00345034508.49
Vishalpur(UP)10.00NC245.203150311014.55
Bijnaur(UP)9.00-2560.603070295018.76
Hardoi(UP)9.0028.57487.7031003340-
Madhoganj(UP)8.00100388.403200320039.13
Chorichora(UP)7.50837.595.003445341518.79
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)7.00-12.529.0040004250-
Aligarh(UP)6.00201794.003150315023.53
Maur(UP)5.805.4547.50340033808.11
Kopaganj(UP)5.80-3.33167.50340033808.11
Ballia(UP)5.00NC187.50347034607.10
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00NC328.8034503420-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00-9.09216.103060307011.27
Paliakala(UP)5.006.3874.603230316022.35
Firozabad(UP)4.80-20314.2033203360-
Mathura(UP)4.205779.703000306511.11
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5016.6761.0036003610-
Atarra(UP)3.5016.6792.50307031000.66
Rampur(UP)3.509.3850.90304030306.67
Farukhabad(UP)3.00NC389.503200324012.28
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-14.29116.003640365012.35
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050126.503625347511.71
Naugarh(UP)3.0050190.50338034008.16
Sitapur(UP)3.00-37.513109.503220325018.82
Devariya(UP)3.00-25132.40332511758.66
Ajuha(UP)3.002068.003380335016.55
Haathras(UP)3.0050153.50305031005.17
Mainpuri(UP)3.0050226.703100303014.81
Mahoba(UP)2.60136.3691.8030003030-1.32
Pilibhit(UP)2.6030754.40287029003.05
Chandausi(UP)2.50-37.5117.00305029806.27
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-44.44425.003250323011.30
Konch(UP)2.502551.9029002880-9.38
Dadri(UP)2.5015061.002950300011.32
Puranpur(UP)2.40-25204.1029002850-
Bharthna(UP)2.405059.903600338022.03
Bahraich(UP)2.2037.559.003490347010.09
Badayoun(UP)2.00-16.67793.503080307012.00
Bareilly(UP)2.00NC249.203200318016.36
Khair(UP)2.0033.33290.803050300012.96
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.3363.0034703640-
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3355.90350035007.69
Utraula(UP)2.00-2.003400--
Rasda(UP)2.00NC32.6034503420-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC85.603600346011.11
Lalitpur(UP)1.90-24221.7027952785-24.25
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-33.33124.3030403050-
Nawabganj(UP)1.805.8811.1033503350-
Tulsipur(UP)1.808021.1033503350-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.6790.60337034007.84
Auraiya(UP)1.50-6.2573.70345033003.76
Etawah(UP)1.50-40350.003400316017.65
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-6.2567.60340034008.80
Partaval(UP)1.502553.203280327520.37
Jhijhank(UP)1.505022.3033403180-
Gazipur(UP)1.40-30230.503600346010.77
Naanpara(UP)1.4016.6766.303470346017.63
Basti(UP)1.20NC73.40341534108.41
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202021.7031003400-
Etah(UP)1.20-20101.10308030608.45
Kannauj(UP)1.20-2081.803250320010.17
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC125.203060304013.33
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC65.803550355019.93
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.33181.7033603120-
Robertsganj(UP)1.002552.10344534256.00
Achalda(UP)1.00NC58.403420325026.20
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-28.5750.703850380015.62
Udaipura(Raj)0.90-98.34528.9030503050-7.58
Chandoli(UP)0.90-259.603575352512.60
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.90-2521.8031053010-
Sandila(UP)0.70-30588.0032003160-
Baberu(UP)0.60-14.2923.3030403050-
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC23.3030703050-
Rajgir
Lakhani(Guj)52.00-48304.0044004400-
Siddhpur(Guj)2.09143.025.0443604430-19.73
Taramira
Degana(Raj)62.00-124.003375--
Suratgarh(Raj)60.0087.5978.0032003115-14.46
Goluwala(Raj)33.0037.5164.0032153080-
Beawar(Raj)9.001.12134.8033503200-10.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.20333.3338.6031503160-4.55
Gajsinghpur(Raj)1.00-2.002990--
