Other Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.0033.3360.0016002000-
Bagepalli(Kar)1.00NC4.0015001600-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00-16.672318.0039350392001.16
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.3357.6039000394009.86
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)268.0088.731351.2082082564.00
Udaipura(Raj)97.2010700626.1030503050-7.58
Chittoor(AP)57.00-10.94608.0040004000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00-37.59610.00302530206.51
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-9.091805.003240325022.26
Lucknow(UP)40.00-6.981689.00326032401.88
Lakhimpur(UP)30.002084401.003250325017.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.672275.003800371527.52
Agra(UP)21.0013.511735.503120310024.80
Vishalpur(UP)21.00110266.203145315014.36
Saharanpur(UP)18.0063.642265.00302030205.59
Hasanpur(UP)15.00-77.271023.2031003100-
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-68.181571.00445044503.49
Kiratpur(UP)13.00-23.53942.80310030008.39
Azamgarh(UP)12.00NC416.203410340010.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)12.00-201784.002300230017.95
Gondal(UP)11.80-1.67529.10335033507.20
Bangarpet(Kar)11.00-45385.0039004000-
Hardoi(UP)9.0028.57503.7031303120-
Madhoganj(UP)8.50-29.17408.903150315036.96
Bhadravathi(Kar)8.00-94.41305.0028642794-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.0014.2937.0037504000-
Srirangapattana(Kar)7.0040369.00300032003.45
Sirsaganj(UP)6.5030222.603060306011.27
Kopaganj(UP)6.2012.73179.20340034258.11
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1800.003100315021.57
Faizabad(UP)5.208.33148.203885387514.26
Ballia(UP)5.00NC192.50345034706.48
Farukhabad(UP)5.0066.67394.503250320014.04
Shikohabad(UP)5.00100198.503000250050.00
Sitapur(UP)4.0033.3313113.503220322018.82
Paliakala(UP)4.00-2078.603230323022.35
Atarra(UP)3.50-12.5100.0030503100NC
Viswan(UP)3.00-50296.00250024004.17
Rampur(UP)2.80-2053.70304030406.67
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-12.5232.703120311015.56
Bahraich(UP)2.6018.1861.60348034909.78
Bareilly(UP)2.5025251.703200320016.36
Karvi(UP)2.5038.8994.90304030450.16
Badayoun(UP)2.2010795.703150308014.55
Konch(UP)2.20-1254.1029002900-9.38
Hospet(Kar)2.00-33.338.0030002800-
Naugarh(UP)2.00-33.33192.50340033808.80
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-33.33430.003220322010.27
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.33134.403380332510.46
Chorichora(UP)2.00-73.3397.003450344518.97
Kosikalan(UP)1.905.56126.2030003040-
Lalitpur(UP)1.80-5.26223.5029502795-20.05
Utraula(UP)1.60-11.115.4034003400-
Basti(UP)1.502574.90342034158.57
Etawah(UP)1.50NC351.503500340021.11
Maudaha(UP)1.5015.3823.0030003020-0.66
Naanpara(UP)1.507.1467.803480347017.97
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-13.3368.90341534009.28
Partaval(UP)1.20-2054.403290328020.73
Jahangirabad(UP)1.0042.8649.20287528502.68
Khair(UP)1.00-50291.803050305012.96
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC66.803560355020.27
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC182.7034003360-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC59.403400342025.46
Balrampur(UP)1.00-5056.90348035007.08
Dadri(UP)1.00-6062.002970295012.08
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5764.8038003700-5.24
Muskara(UP)0.80-2014.3029503100-3.28
Wazirganj(UP)0.8033.3324.1030903070-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC27.003080308016.23
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-5022.3032003100-
Kasganj(UP)0.60-40125.803100306014.81
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC110.003400338017.24
Published on June 02, 2020
