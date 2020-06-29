Other Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC6.009001400-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.50-3039.8090008800-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)27.50205.5692.80540645-28.67
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)11.50-4.172491.0039450394501.41
Gur(Jaggery)
Bangalore(Kar)63.004251822.0043004300NC
Chittoor(AP)38.00-43.28918.0040004000-
Bhadravathi(Kar)37.001750143.0032703078-
Gorakhpur(UP)35.00366.67381.3037603615-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)34.50-45.241940.2032253250-0.77
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.292480.003740373025.50
Hapur(UP)25.00-64.291917.503000295025.00
Shamli(UP)24.00166.675259.503560363539.61
Kudchi(Kar)22.00-24.14383.0030003390-3.23
Agra(UP)22.00-8.331882.503130312025.20
Shahjahanpur(UP)18.50-22.92282.50310030654.55
Barabanki(UP)18.00-5.261071.30335032901.21
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-62.52019.003260321023.02
Barhaj(UP)15.00-42.314405.003460345016.50
Lucknow(UP)11.50-58.931873.50340033006.25
Gondal(UP)11.00-3.51610.10335033507.20
Muradabad(UP)11.00101499.60315031505.00
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-71.431556.003450322023.21
Jafarganj(UP)10.0011.11355.003650356014.78
Madhoganj(UP)7.5087.5445.903220322040.00
Aligarh(UP)7.00401847.003150315023.53
Hardoi(UP)6.00-33.33551.7032003280-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50NC257.603140313014.18
Paliakala(UP)5.50NC107.603260318021.42
Farukhabad(UP)5.0025425.003450330021.05
Firozabad(UP)4.3016.22342.4034103320-
Mathura(UP)4.205800.603120306015.56
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-55.56458.703600344516.13
Rudauli(UP)3.80NC301.4033303290-
Faizabad(UP)3.50-36.36170.203980392517.06
Jangipura(UP)3.206.6798.003640365012.35
Jaunpur(UP)3.00NC128.20360036509.09
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38251.10365036508.96
Rampur(UP)2.80NC77.60302030305.96
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-87.59912.503500355023.24
Meerut(UP)2.50-44.44571.5035103310-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6788.303400350017.24
Tundla(UP)2.50-28.5775.803150312519.32
Bahraich(UP)2.402072.203550352011.99
Amroha(UP)2.20-53.193219.9033753310-
Kosikalan(UP)2.2037.5145.4030403110-
Karvi(UP)2.2010105.20304530550.33
Atarra(UP)2.00-33.33117.50306530800.49
Etawah(UP)2.00NC359.003600350024.57
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6774.403700350036.53
Mauranipur(UP)2.0010010.4030002810NC
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-33.33449.003440324015.44
Devariya(UP)2.00-20148.103550338516.01
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC68.40350034707.69
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC41.00230022004.55
Konch(UP)1.70-5.5663.6029602950-7.50
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-11.11245.203120318015.56
Lalitpur(UP)1.50NC239.1028002850-24.12
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050209.003250345062.50
Utraula(UP)1.5015.3814.5034003400-
Mahoba(UP)1.40-12.5101.70308029701.32
Jhansi(UP)1.20-88107.1028002740-
Partaval(UP)1.20-2059.703670330034.68
Akbarpur(UP)1.202062.603970397019.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-35.2973.4039203920-2.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6730.1034003300-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-9.0926.3031853085-
Khair(UP)1.00-33.33301.103250325020.37
Sahiyapur(UP)1.002585.103520352012.64
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3370.003450305030.19
Baberu(UP)0.90-1027.0030503040-
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-2072.103575360020.78
Sandila(UP)0.80-20589.8031603100-
Chorichora(UP)0.80-60105.303760355029.66
Achnera(UP)0.70NC31.903090310016.60
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-4057.40342534504.10
Maudaha(UP)0.60-4026.10303529900.50
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)29.00-64.63633.005325460228.00
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)42.00-161764.0032953335-11.92
Bagru(Raj)35.60559.26138.0033503350-17.28
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)5.0015073.6032813000-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.00-2.003430--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-84.0943.2033503100-17.28
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)14.00-48.15310.0029002900-
