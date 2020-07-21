Other Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:20:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00NC96.8098009800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00NC2750.0039650395001.93
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)134.00-31.281942.003800370038.18
Udaipura(Raj)70.80289.011048.5031503150-4.55
Chittoor(AP)48.003801155.0040004000-
Bangalore(Kar)40.00-41.181979.0042504250-1.16
Agra(UP)38.00522051.50324031502.53
Gorakhpur(UP)33.0022.22593.3038353850-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)28.80-16.521969.0035503225NC
Barhaj(UP)22.007804655.503570352516.29
Shamli(UP)21.00-4.555442.503540353038.82
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3384929.50327032506.17
Barabanki(UP)15.00-9.091206.80340034000.29
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672155.00326532609.93
Muradabad(UP)13.008.331583.6031803150-2.15
Gondal(UP)11.704.46701.20335033503.88
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-78.26540.0039002200-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC10002.503510350012.86
Jafarganj(UP)9.0050375.003600355012.50
Hapur(UP)8.00-201961.50310031004.03
Salem(TN)7.02-60.4544.7844604670-
Faizabad(UP)6.5054.76204.504160415022.35
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.291896.503850380020.31
Ballia(UP)6.00NC254.50362536601.83
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-252346.503475348011.02
Sirsaganj(UP)6.0020322.1031503150-3.96
Paliakala(UP)5.2023.81147.403250326016.91
Kolar(Kar)5.00-5.005144--
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-68.75414.003600350024.14
Hardoi(UP)5.0025594.70321031502.56
Kopaganj(UP)4.50-13.46233.803800380019.12
Raath(UP)4.50-64974.5036003600-
Chandausi(UP)4.00-20177.00327032602.83
Shahganj(UP)4.0030023.2038003780NC
Lucknow(UP)3.6028.571910.0033503360-3.87
Madhoganj(UP)3.50-46.15495.903250322023.57
Ajuha(UP)3.0020111.103800380016.92
Mathura(UP)3.00-25839.1031903230-0.31
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-6.67266.9031503160-5.12
Karvi(UP)2.80-20129.0030603055-4.38
Mahoba(UP)2.6023.81114.90303530204.30
Allahabad(UP)2.50-44.4477.00330033003.13
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.71103.0030403040-5.59
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.6790.5037503700-
Devariya(UP)2.50NC172.503750374017.55
Gazipur(UP)2.4020271.60362036200.56
Bharthna(UP)2.201080.003900385018.90
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-33.33458.003700365019.35
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.3384.90355035509.23
Rasda(UP)2.0011.1157.2036103630-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC43.5033003400-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC111.703620358011.73
Kosikalan(UP)1.8012.5161.2030003000-7.41
Robertsganj(UP)1.805067.1034153425-4.34
Utraula(UP)1.60NC28.6034003400-
Konch(UP)1.60-2079.3030003000-6.25
Choubepur(UP)1.6014.2914.103750377528.42
Atarra(UP)1.5050134.0031503250-1.56
Khair(UP)1.5050306.60345035507.81
Lalitpur(UP)1.50-25258.9028502800-16.91
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050225.003250322575.68
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.67467.903750373019.05
Dadri(UP)1.505075.003500350011.11
Bindki(UP)1.5025226.503900384011.43
Jhijhank(UP)1.505027.8035003480-
Chorichora(UP)1.5025120.003845386019.60
Baberu(UP)1.3062.534.4030403050-
Kannauj(UP)1.303089.403750375017.19
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-20477.203815381020.35
Bahraich(UP)1.20-2078.703550355011.99
Orai(UP)1.20-2015.4027002750-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.205093.403750374016.64
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.10-21.4335.5032353220-
Akbarpur(UP)1.101069.604140414024.32
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3394.003800380014.29
Basti(UP)1.00-33.3398.703750375017.55
Kasganj(UP)1.0025143.4033003280-0.60
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0025110.403770375017.08
Achalda(UP)1.00-5086.003800380049.02
Muskara(UP)1.00NC28.6031003150-1.90
Etah(UP)0.80-20116.70328032600.92
Achnera(UP)0.70NC38.903220322015.00
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3085.703525352519.49
Bareilly(UP)0.60-92.94276.303400321514.09
Sandila(UP)0.60-14.29593.7031403210-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-73.681165.0049605112-19.09
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)3.00-81.252386.0033003242-11.79
Goluwala(Raj)2.00100664.0031253187-
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-44.44526.0029002900-
Published on July 21, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.