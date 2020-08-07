Other Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:43:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC236.0021002400-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.0016.672994.0039850397502.31
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC155.2038600386003.76
Faizabad(UP)1.80NC22.40470004700017.50
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)48.00-45857.503580357040.39
Bangalore(Kar)33.0026.922326.00455045504.60
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00202795.004125410027.91
Barhaj(UP)24.00204828.703790379019.18
Bangarpet(Kar)21.00110581.0036003700-
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-42.86808.8038503865-
Agra(UP)20.00-25.932249.503660351015.09
Barabanki(UP)15.00201356.80345034501.47
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672273.00327032507.21
Muzzafarnagar(UP)13.00-13.3310199.503510352012.86
Gondal(UP)11.007.84906.5035003500-2.78
Raath(UP)8.00110.531036.7037003750-
Bhadravathi(Kar)7.0040407.0038452400-
Muradabad(UP)7.00-12.51682.60325032403.17
Hardoi(UP)7.00-12.5648.70325032502.85
Hapur(UP)6.50302000.00318531701.11
Paliakala(UP)5.5037.5198.203240325011.15
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-87.5613.00300030003.45
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671954.503900385023.81
Azamgarh(UP)5.0066.67512.703815382013.88
Chorichora(UP)5.00150131.903875385020.53
Firozabad(UP)4.6015411.3034003475-
Faizabad(UP)4.0014.29226.204150422522.06
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-33.332416.003510350012.14
Lucknow(UP)3.60-5.261936.1034803500-0.57
Rampur(UP)3.5016.67129.4030503050-6.15
Badayoun(UP)3.007.14843.90333533408.28
Ballia(UP)3.00-40295.50372537004.63
Naugarh(UP)3.0066.67230.003850382014.93
Karvi(UP)3.0050156.7031503175-2.17
Ajuha(UP)2.608.33136.404100410024.24
Bharthna(UP)2.5066.6795.303900395019.08
Mothkur(UP)2.20-1222.4030003050-
Konch(UP)2.201093.7030002990-6.25
Amroha(UP)2.00NC3253.8033153330-
Atarra(UP)2.00-20153.6031503125-1.56
Etawah(UP)2.00-20395.503825380017.33
Kosikalan(UP)2.0011.11176.303510355013.23
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20488.703670360018.77
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33189.503832383016.12
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC94.403600360010.77
Haathras(UP)2.00-75178.503700380021.31
Mahoba(UP)1.8080129.203110310010.68
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC44.2033503350-
Basti(UP)1.7021.43107.603870387016.57
Utraula(UP)1.7013.3345.9035003500-
Auraiya(UP)1.5050107.50385038504.90
Baberu(UP)1.505043.7031453145-
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.25156.70351034207.67
Rasda(UP)1.50-2572.6037003675-
Choubepur(UP)1.502527.103900387033.56
Mainpuri(UP)1.407.69290.20349035005.12
Orai(UP)1.30-13.3326.8027502700-
Kannauj(UP)1.303093.903700370015.63
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-20470.603650360017.74
Akbarpur(UP)1.101078.204220422016.90
Khair(UP)1.00NC313.103700365017.46
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC86.803625362522.47
Lalitpur(UP)1.0011.11269.2028952890-6.61
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC193.0035003450-1.96
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67100.603800380049.02
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3379.503500350011.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3334.8035603550-
Chandoli(UP)0.9012.526.90372536856.43
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.9028.5742.8035503350-
Muskara(UP)0.9012.537.6031003150-3.58
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-33.33102.503865386515.03
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-2058.6035003500-
Bindki(UP)0.8014.29230.60390039209.55
Wazirganj(UP)0.8033.3329.5033203280-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.67113.703800380013.10
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC97.103815382027.17
Etah(UP)0.60-25125.00365036009.94
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-14.2991.00405040356.02
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2595.60347534603.73
Rajgir
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)19.20464.71282.80544552500.83
Panthawada(Guj)1.3044.4419.4051405250-
Taramira
Goluwala(Raj)1.00-75700.0036903464-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.905088.8033503350-17.28

Published on August 07, 2020
