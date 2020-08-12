Other Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC242.0024002100-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.331304.0018001600-35.71
Nanjangud(Kar)2.0010016.00500500-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC10.008001000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)194.00-38.412678.003820380038.91
Chittoor(AP)77.0048.081400.0040004000-
Bangalore(Kar)74.0012.122466.00450045503.45
Mhalingapur(Kar)50.00-50.003533--
Pandavapura(Kar)13.008.3374.0034003500-
Srirangapattana(Kar)13.00160626.003600300024.14
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-33.3310249.503520352013.18
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.3385079.50327032503.15
Firozabad(UP)3.80-5419.1034503430-
Hospet(Kar)3.00NC20.0036253600-
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-28.57156.30375037502.74
Utraula(UP)1.70NC50.9035003500-
Purulia(WB)1.50-2526.0033503250NC
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC6.0035503250-
Basti(UP)1.00-16.67111.203850387015.96
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-46.6789.103650362523.31
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.60NC2.8067606800-
Taramira
Barmer(Raj)3.00328.57265.2035003500-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.