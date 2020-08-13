Other Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)16.00-11.11594.4051052050.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.333068.0039850398502.44
Gur(Jaggery)
Agra(UP)22.00NC2293.503670367015.41
Barhaj(UP)17.00-5.564879.703820380019.38
Srirangapattana(Kar)16.0023.08642.00300036003.45
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252319.00326032504.15
Madhoganj(UP)10.5061.54563.403250325022.64
Gondal(UP)8.50-7.61933.70380038005.56
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-25445.004200418031.25
Ballia(UP)5.0066.67300.50372037254.49
Aligarh(UP)4.00-201969.503850300022.22
Gazipur(UP)3.6020293.10368036800.82
Jhansi(UP)3.20-11.11144.70283528408.00
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC145.204150415025.76
Jangipura(UP)3.0087.5131.103660367012.96
Karvi(UP)2.8040161.5031553180-2.02
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-20158.30375037502.74
Mahoba(UP)2.00-23.08136.00309031009.96
Rasda(UP)2.00NC78.1036703675-
Konch(UP)1.80NC99.3030403030-5.00
Amroha(UP)1.60-27.273257.6034003320-
Atarra(UP)1.5036.36157.7031503100-1.56
Devariya(UP)1.40-30194.403832382516.12
Basti(UP)1.3030112.503850385015.96
Achalda(UP)1.20-40103.803800380049.02
Akbarpur(UP)1.20NC81.704220422016.90
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-33.3319.10322531504.03
Khalilabad(UP)1.002590.103625365022.47
Unnao(UP)1.00NC16.3032753275-
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6798.203600360010.77
Fatehpur(UP)0.90NC93.60411041007.59
Khair(UP)0.90-10315.003650365015.87
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-55116.603835383014.14
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9012.5105.203840386010.98
Muskara(UP)0.90-1040.2031503060-2.02
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2998.603835382527.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4044.103650365021.67
Maudaha(UP)0.60NC30.5031203100-3.55
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC118.203840384020.00
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)38.40-4.48566.6038293340-7.31

Published on August 13, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
