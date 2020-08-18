Other Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:36:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)15.00-11.76658.4051050550.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00203092.0040250398503.47
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33182.8038300384005.22
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)95.0023.381495.0043004000-
Shamli(UP)44.0012.826030.503510352537.65
Gorakhpur(UP)35.00-12.5950.8038603850-
Barhaj(UP)22.0022.224919.703825382519.53
Golagokarnath(UP)17.0013.332351.00326532604.31
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00NC85089.50327032703.15
Muradabad(UP)9.00-101718.60333032505.71
Gondal(UP)8.703.57950.80380038005.56
Hapur(UP)8.0033.332014.00316031700.32
Madhoganj(UP)8.00-23.81571.403250325022.64
Aligarh(UP)7.00751976.503850385022.22
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-16.671618.903540352010.63
Jhansi(UP)4.00-11.11153.20282528207.62
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-22.22529.203865386015.37
Mathura(UP)3.50-12.5884.80350034509.38
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50-12.5395.60351035003.24
Paliakala(UP)3.50-41.67220.903250324011.49
Faizabad(UP)3.0020235.204250425025.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-252428.503520351012.46
Chorichora(UP)3.0050143.903845386019.60
Badayoun(UP)2.5038.89850.20338033609.74
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67246.003300230083.33
Rasda(UP)2.502582.6036603670-
Konch(UP)2.2037.5103.1030253020-5.47
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.33475.303700365019.35
Mahoba(UP)2.00-16.67140.403110309010.68
Bahraich(UP)1.8028.5792.40356035604.40
Karvi(UP)1.606.67164.60344535006.99
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25496.703660367018.45
Devariya(UP)1.50-40198.403840385016.36
Gazipur(UP)1.50-25296.60380037004.11
Utraula(UP)1.50NC53.9038003800-
Naanpara(UP)1.3030100.10365036508.96
Atarra(UP)1.20-20160.40350034659.38
Etah(UP)1.2020129.40364036509.64
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2096.30410041157.33
Shadabad(UP)1.209.092.3037203700-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67160.703620363011.04
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-16.6792.303660365023.65
Achalda(UP)1.00-50106.803900390052.94
Muskara(UP)1.0011.1142.1031003200-3.58
Shahganj(UP)1.00-58.3326.60381038200.26
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9050118.103840384514.29
Basti(UP)0.8014.29114.003850385015.96
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-2045.903600360020.00
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-22.22105.903840384010.50
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2599.203835383527.83
Bareilly(UP)0.60NC278.303420355514.57
Maudaha(UP)0.60NC31.10345031206.65
Sandila(UP)0.60-25595.8032153140-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)23.0091.671427.0055905440-10.80
Lakhani(Guj)2.00-87.5522.0051755150-
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-6495.6032503300-19.75

Published on August 18, 2020
