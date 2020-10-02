Other Prices

as on : 02-10-2020 04:03:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)2.20-15.38245.0039400394007.65
Gur(Jaggery)
Shahpura(UP)18.0020680.0022602280-23.13
Shadabad(UP)1.50NC24.1037403750-
Kasganj(UP)1.202093.103720370012.73
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)90.00-30.771560.006550.00

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 02, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.