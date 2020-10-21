Other Prices

as on : 21-10-2020 01:46:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC304.0043004300-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00253812.0039500399001.41
Kasganj(UP)2.8027.27256.2039600394008.20
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)357.00-25.622763.0025952840-
Aligarh(UP)30.00501821.503750370019.05
Muradabad(UP)30.00-3.231025.00336033706.67
Lakhimpur(UP)17.00NC58044.50341034003.02
Maigalganj(UP)14.001001290.003350335072.68
Mainpuri(UP)14.00-12.5289.003750374015.74
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-37.5533.00320032004.92
Golagokarnath(UP)10.00NC1736.003420341010.68
Gondal(UP)8.002.56934.6034003400-6.59
Anakapally(AP)5.40-10.804350--
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-18.18449.503750375012.95
Paliakala(UP)3.5016.67269.10339033752.11
Mahoba(UP)3.30-19.51183.00320031651.59
Allahabad(UP)3.00-33.3376.003800380018.75
Mirzapur(UP)3.0020134.10371537154.65
Balrampur(UP)3.0050127.103800380018.75
Lucknow(UP)2.7017.391379.903900380014.71
Jangipura(UP)2.5025124.70392039007.69
Kosikalan(UP)2.20NC157.903700370013.85
Basti(UP)2.1016.67118.104000402011.73
Badayoun(UP)2.00-33.33617.70341034105.90
Devariya(UP)2.00NC183.203980396012.68
Gazipur(UP)2.00-20213.30392039008.29
Kasganj(UP)1.805099.103710368010.75
Fatehpur(UP)1.70112.593.204180420014.21
Khalilabad(UP)1.505089.703900390016.42
Unnao(UP)1.50NC45.80340034108.80
Shadabad(UP)1.50-11.7648.5037403740-
Rudauli(UP)1.5050191.2035703570-
Atarra(UP)1.20-20134.004070406017.97
Kannauj(UP)1.202072.603800380013.43
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2073.503960403011.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.70-12.554.903650365021.67
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6751.2032004050-3.03
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC47.203980400024.38
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)1.40-12.5274.20385038506.94

Published on October 21, 2020
