Other Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 05:59:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)15.208.571117.80505510-20.47
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC3912.0039400395001.16
Rura(UP)9.0012.552.002900029000NC
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)250.00-15.973858.0024402505-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.00-2.75919.5027252900-8.40
Shamli(UP)175.002.945219.5028352865-5.18
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0033.332530.00380038809.83
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00NC1410.4030402950-1.94
Hapur(UP)70.00402425.5025002520-15.25
Agra(UP)48.001.052301.00372537004.93
Gorakhpur(UP)40.005.261336.703950395011.58
Saharanpur(UP)38.0015.151657.0028002900-6.67
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671951.503500370010.76
Chittoor(AP)29.0070.592248.0040004000-
Barhaj(UP)25.00NC3619.703970398019.58
Barabanki(UP)21.00-17.651213.80357035452.29
Golagokarnath(UP)12.009.091782.003410342010.36
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-66.6758124.50342034104.59
Jafarganj(UP)10.00NC553.0030503200NC
Azamgarh(UP)9.50171.43533.703935408010.22
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0012.575.0041004100-
Mainpuri(UP)8.90-12.75327.203750375017.19
Kopaganj(UP)8.0014.29280.70392540259.64
Hardoi(UP)8.00100577.203350340014.33
Maigalganj(UP)7.507.141319.003350335028.35
Ballia(UP)5.00NC313.504100426012.95
Etawah(UP)5.00-37.5264.3034153400-5.14
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50NC458.503750375013.29
Firozabad(UP)4.2010.53415.403590362511.15
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0033.33120.50402540157.91
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-38.46475.003425340010.48
Badayoun(UP)3.6044629.90340034006.25
Jhansi(UP)3.6020167.803050305015.75
Faizabad(UP)3.5040253.20410041007.89
Mahoba(UP)3.2023.08194.60322533102.71
Ajuha(UP)3.0025183.904000410017.65
Mathura(UP)3.00-28.57532.303580350011.53
Paliakala(UP)3.00-3.23281.30340034002.41
Lucknow(UP)2.80-6.671391.503900386013.87
Jangipura(UP)2.604129.90398039209.34
Devariya(UP)2.5025192.203960396011.86
Lalitpur(UP)2.20-21.43164.603170315016.12
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC165.903600371012.15
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33144.10383538258.03
Orai(UP)2.00NC55.7035003500-
Achalda(UP)2.00100127.8034003400-2.88
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC298.003760375012.57
Gazipur(UP)2.00-9.09221.704000400010.50
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3369.0029003450-9.38
Bindki(UP)2.0066.67164.404000420011.42
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC101.8034503450-5.48
Fatehpur(UP)1.8010098.60396041708.05
Nawabganj(UP)1.8012.570.7038003400-
Utraula(UP)1.80NC86.2038503450-
Karvi(UP)1.8012.5157.304050407017.90
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.80-4012.603450326030.68
Choubepur(UP)1.8038.4659.704380440020.00
Konch(UP)1.606.67118.00316031500.32
Atarra(UP)1.5025137.004080407017.92
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25103.4034003420-7.48
Etah(UP)1.50-6.2595.203650369012.65
Rampur(UP)1.50-40153.00331034253.44
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-40155.503800380043.40
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-25328.30335033804.36
Shadabad(UP)1.50-11.7654.9037403730-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-40135.103800380018.75
Rasda(UP)1.50NC31.9040754240-
Chorichora(UP)1.50NC158.603990398512.39
Baberu(UP)1.303047.304050405018.42
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.1895.50390039809.55
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30NC101.203980398014.20
Bahraich(UP)1.20-52118.10362036105.85
Partaval(UP)1.20-2058.803955395014.97
Sandila(UP)1.2020111.403360342017.48
Rudauli(UP)1.10-26.67193.4035503570-2.61
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC76.603830380016.06
Chandoli(UP)0.60-14.2938.103975390012.77
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC74.503625361013.99
Rajgir
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC246.0034703500-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-37.5310.0034803500-
Hapur(UP)20.00-20140.0034803480-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-2054.0034803470-
Dadri(UP)5.002530.0034603480-
Mawana(UP)2.50-37.519.0034553500-
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC8.60347034500.87
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-91.672080.8052155070-29.55
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)2.50-16.67285.20380038005.56
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.0025110.60375037502.74
Anoopgarh(Raj)0.80-1.604051--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 26, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.