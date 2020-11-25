Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Gazipur(UP)4.5028.57280.303850380010.00
Shadabad(UP)1.60-11.1188.1033003300-
Anoop Shahar(UP)0.90-1.802300--

Published on November 25, 2020