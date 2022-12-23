OZiva, a certified plant-based holistic wellness brand, has launched the ‘OZiva Kisaan Vikas’ programme.

A press statement said that the brand aims to empower farmers and families via various initiatives starting with the education of farmers’ children through this programme. With every purchase made on www.oziva.in, a contribution will be made by OZiva to enable better livelihoods of the farmers and their families under this programme, it said.

Quoting Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder of Oziva, the statement said: “OZiva Kisaan Vikaas programme is simply an extension of the enormous gratitude that we feel towards the farming community. Through this programme, we will be assaying our part in carving a brighter and more promising future for farmer families of the country by empowering them at various levels. We feel proud and humbled at the same time for having the opportunity to serve and empower our nation’s benefactors.”

Aarti Gill, Co-Founder of OZiva, said, “We strongly believe that it is our duty to give back to the farmer community who feeds the entire nation and forms an integral part of our plant-based ecosystem.”

The programme will cover four major aspects of farmers’ lives in the next seven years so that 10,000 farmers are able to self-sustain and build a brighter future for themselves and their families, it said.

The first phase of the programme, which was started a few months ago, included supporting the education of 100 children from the farmers’ community from Maharashtra. The brand aims to support more children in the coming months while also laying the foundation of the other initiatives under the programme, it added.

