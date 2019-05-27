Patanjali launches toned cow milk

In a bid to strengthen its presence in the dairy segment, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Monday launched the toned milk variant of its cow milk, besides cow milk butter.

It forayed into the dairy segment last September with cow milk and has since then gradually expanded the dairy portfolio with the introduction of cow milk paneer, curd, chaach and lassi.

Baba Ramdev said the newly launched toned milk variant would be available in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and parts of Haryana and Maharashtra from Tuesday.

This move by Patanjali comes at a time when leading dairy players such as Amul and Mother Dairy have raised milk prices citing higher procurement costs.

Ramdev claimed that Patajali’s toned milk variant, priced at ₹40 per litre, is nearly ₹4 cheaper than the offerings of competitors such as Amul and Mother Dairy

“We had launched cow milk in September last year and we have now gained 20 per cent market share in the Delhi-NCR in the cow milk segment,” he added.

The company has a strong market share in the cow ghee segment on a pan-India level.

Patanjali is banking on its plants in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to expand its presence in the dairy and value-added dairy segments.

“In the future, we will also look at launching flavoured herbal milk and full cream variant of the cow milk,” Ramdev added.