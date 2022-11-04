The Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) will represent the country at the three-day The Speciality Foods Festival to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre during November 8-10. It has registered itself as an associate partner of the event.

The event is all set to be a leading one for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s gourmet and food industry.

A PBIFA statement said, “The Speciality Food Festival is a platform to network with plant-based food and beverage companies from around the world. The 3-day exhibition will offer engagement opportunities to connect with the global industry to develop, source and distribute plant-based products.”

The festival is a go-to destination for the industry to discover what’s new, source 20,000-plus products, learn about emerging trends, and build relationships with other food and drink professionals.

Firm backed by Virat Kohli, Anushka

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, PBFIA, said, “The Speciality Food Festival in particular is a great platform for startups to meet global leaders, develop good international partnerships, and learn about the latest industry trends in this sector.”

A PBFIA member, The Blue Tribe Foods, a leading company in this space in the country and backed by popular cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, will be showcasing its products at the exhibition, Sethi said.

Those visiting the festival will get access to Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East (previously Yummex ME) and Private Label Licensing ME.

The demand for plant protein is increasing globally. A report by Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) and The Insight Partners said the Indian plant-based foods market is set to exceed the $5 billion (₹40,000 crores) mark by 2032.

Of this, a significant share is expected to be occupied by the export market as well, which makes events like this even more important, so the plant-based industry can leverage this export potential.

