Pepper loses sting on slack upcountry demand

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Closing down of many consuming markets in upper India in connection with Holi festival coupled with the political uncertainties in some North Indian States have created a slowdown in pepper trade leading to a subdued demand.
The emerging situation has reflected in prices of the spice traded in Kochi. Prices were down by ₹1 per kg with an average price realisation of ₹299 for un-garbled varieties. The off-take was 23 tonnes.
The recent rains in several growing regions in the last three days have led to the arrival of high moisture content pepper with above 12.5 per cent, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
The festival holidays and a general slowdown in the market have impacted the demand and prices. Therefore, a right market trend will be known only when the market reopens after Ugadi festival in Karnataka and Maharasthra, he said.
The pepper trade in general comprising farmers, producers and planters are worried over the availability of Brazilian variety in the consuming markets which has affected the overall demand of pepper from the producing States.
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
