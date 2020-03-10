Pepper loses sting on slack upcountry demand

Closing down of many consuming markets in upper India in connection with Holi festival coupled with the political uncertainties in some North Indian States have created a slowdown in pepper trade leading to a subdued demand.

The emerging situation has reflected in prices of the spice traded in Kochi. Prices were down by ₹1 per kg with an average price realisation of ₹299 for un-garbled varieties. The off-take was 23 tonnes.

The recent rains in several growing regions in the last three days have led to the arrival of high moisture content pepper with above 12.5 per cent, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

The festival holidays and a general slowdown in the market have impacted the demand and prices. Therefore, a right market trend will be known only when the market reopens after Ugadi festival in Karnataka and Maharasthra, he said.

The pepper trade in general comprising farmers, producers and planters are worried over the availability of Brazilian variety in the consuming markets which has affected the overall demand of pepper from the producing States.