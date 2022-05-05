PM Modi chairs meeting to review wheat supply, stocks and exports

A day after the Union government lowered the production and procurement estimates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed supply, stock and exports situation in wheat and directed officials to ensure quality norms and standards are maintained so that India becomes “an assured source” of foodgrains and other agricultural products.

The meeting on Thursday shows the significance the government attaches to wheat export since it was held within a few hours after Modi arrived in the country completing his three-day Europe visit.

Modi has already projected India as a destination which has ability to feed the world. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Advisors, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of Ministries of Food and Agriculture.

The PM chaired a meeting to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports, and was given a detailed presentation on the issues by concerned officials, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

He was briefed regarding the impact of high temperatures during March and April on crop production, the statement said adding that the status of procurement and export of wheat were also reviewed. Modi asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers.

Emphasis on quality standards

In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the Prime Minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of foodgrain and other agricultural products, according to the statement.

He was also briefed regarding prevailing domestic market rates in various places which are beneficial to farmers.

The government on May 4 said that wheat procurement is likely to be 19.5 million tonnes (mt), and the stock will be 8 mt before the start of next season from April 1 which is more than the buffer norm of 7.5 mt. It also reduced the current year’s production estimates to 105 mt from the 111.3 mt pegged in February.