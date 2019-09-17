Poultry Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)200.00NC2020.0035042516.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC8.0044504450-
Published on September 17, 2019
