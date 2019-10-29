Poultry Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)150.00-252720.00400350NC
Egg
Sonamura(Tri)3.00-6.0020000--
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010064.004550455051.67
Melaghar(Tri)1.706.2510.80210002100013.51
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.40-6.675.802600028000-
Published on October 29, 2019
