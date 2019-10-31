Poultry Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)262.0714.662315.0035003500-
Sonamura(Tri)2.10-3010.201800020000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5066.004625455054.17
Published on October 31, 2019
TOPICS
poultry