Poultry Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:22:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Jhansi(UP)7.5059.57158.40675066308.09
Sonamura(Tri)2.50-34.2131.201800018000-
Published on November 21, 2019
