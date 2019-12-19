Poultry Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)271.773.72858.5440003500-
Jhansi(UP)9.505.56211.408725873039.71
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC74.004450430048.33
Tikonia(UP)0.70-41.679.0026003300-18.75
Published on December 19, 2019
