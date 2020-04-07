Poultry Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)150.00-251272.00200120-
Melaghar(Tri)1.60166.674.401850019000-
Published on April 07, 2020
TOPICS
poultry