Poultry Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:00:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)460.00240.7417766.00220220-
Boxonagar(Tri)62.003.336576.00220220-
Sonamura(Tri)0.80-2026.004000042000-
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
