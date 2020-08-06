Poultry Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:48:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)240.00NC8166.00240220-
Sonamura(Tri)180.00-2523266.00240240-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)121.4467.782211.9235004000-

Published on August 06, 2020
