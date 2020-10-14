Poultry Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:52:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)235.00-17.5428686.00175220-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80NC41.001900019500-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-7.6929.703600039000-

Published on October 14, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
