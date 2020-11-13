Poultry Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:18:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)145.00-48.2111514.00180180-
Sonamura(Tri)130.003030786.00180180-
Sultanpur(UP)25.00-44.44520.001400013800-
Egg
Sasthamkotta(Ker)700.00-1400.006--
Faizabad(UP)3.509.3813.401300013700-1.52
Teliamura(Tri)3.3045011.0030000320007.14
Melaghar(Tri)1.60128.5718.001900018000-9.52
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-57.1417.001140011300-16.79

Published on November 13, 2020
