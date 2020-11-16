Poultry Prices

as on : 16-11-2020 03:54:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)220.0069.2331226.00190180-
Teliamura(Tri)3.80111.1127.702800032000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.606046.201950019000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.658.3333.503800040000-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 16, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.