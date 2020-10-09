Poultry sector seeks easy access to funds, cheaper feed

The poultry industry, which had to contend with a loss of ₹30,000 crore during the early phase of Covid-19 pandemic, says it can recoup the losses if the present demand for eggs and chicken continues till February-March.

The demand for poultry products fell steeply in March this year after rumours spread that eggs and chicken were contagious. “The rumours were proved wrong and the demand has picked up. We hope that it will rally till February-March to help the poultry industry recoup the losses,” Suresh Chitturi, Chairman of International Egg Coordination Committee, told BusinessLine.

Pegging the egg market size in the country at ₹55,000 crore, he said the industry needed access to funding. “There are feed side issues too...The feed cost comes around 80 per cent of the total cost of production. We need timely measures to rein in the prices so that our industry remains globally competitive,” he said.

World Egg Day

Earlier, while addressing a conference to mark the World Egg Day, he said eggs were among the most economical and accessible healthiest foods.

“The egg supply chain has remained strong in 2020. Even during the pandemic, egg farmers worked hard to continue the production momentum,” Suresh, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms, said.

“Eggs are considered a low-environmental impact protein source. The industry has achieved efficiencies, reducing the intake of resources significantly,” he said.

World Egg Day falls on the second Friday of October every year.