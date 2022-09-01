Premium milk firm Provilac enters Southern market

Provilac, a premium milk player, has expanded its presence to the Southern market by launching offerings in Hyderabad. With this launch, the firm is planning to achieve a daily volume of about 20,000 litres a day in the next financial year.

The firm, which registered a turnover of ₹50 crore last year, said it was targeting to add ₹35 crore to the turnover this year.

The nine-year-old company is already present in Mumbai and Pune.

“We recently launched our offerings in Mumbai and touched about 25,000 households. We are targeting to reach out to 20,000 families in Hyderabad,” Siddharth Runwal, Chief Executive Officer of Provilac, said in a statement on Thursday.

The company claims that it delivers milk within 12-24 hours of milking.