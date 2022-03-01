Project for LPG conversion of fishing boats gathers pace; Minister reviews trial run

In a cost-saving and eco-friendly project to support the fishing community, a scheme to convert fossil fuel-run fishing boats into LPG-driven vessels has been launched as part of the inclusive socio-economic development project “Parivarthanam”, an initiative of Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Culture, Saji Cheriyan, reviewed the trial use of LPG in fishing boats at Vizhinjam. The trials showed that fuel cost could be saved by 50-55 per cent by using LPG as an alternative fuel in fishing boats.

The trial was conducted in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) which has developed a specially-designed cylinder customised for use in fishing boats.

Emphasising the need to introduce cost-effective and sustainable practices in the fishery sector, the Minister said the trial run of LPG-fuelled boats in traditional fishing boats would help fisher-folk to save fuel cost considerably.

“Fishermen face a host of issues like high fuel cost and lack of adequate catch due to depletion of marine resources. The shift from fuels like kerosene and petrol to LPG in traditional fishing boats will bring down the steadily increasing operational cost borne by fishermen,” the Minister said.

Customised LPG kit

After reviewing the trial, Cheriyan suggested to the HPCL officials that the speed of boats could be improved and more fishermen included in the next round of trials. The R&D Centre of HPCL, in collaboration with Pune-based Vanaz Engineers Limited, has developed the customised LPG kit exclusively for LPG-powered outboard engines.

Roy Nagendran, CEO, Parivarthanam, who supervised the trial said apart from the financial benefit, the use of LPG in boats will substantially reduce environmental pollution.

A boat powered by a 10 HP engine normally requires six to 10 litres of kerosene for one-hour operation. The wastage of fuel like kerosene is also high as around 20 per cent of it flows out into the sea. A 2.5 kg LPG kit is enough for the one-hour operation of a boat. When compared to the cost of fossil fuels, fishermen will benefit substantially from the shift. Moreover, more than one engine can be connected to a single LPG kit.

Plans are also afoot to introduce CNG for fishing boats in the next phase of the project.

The Out-Board Motor (OBM) using kerosene/petrol can be easily converted into eco-friendly and cost-effective fuel. The LPG conversion kit can be connected to the OBM without any major changes to it. Fishermen can utilise the existing engines to attach the conversion kit without incurring any extra costs.

Widespread use of kerosene in outboard engines often causes unburnt kerosene to be flushed out to the sea. When these boats operate in inland waters, they have a negative impact on sensitive ecosystems, and aquatic life.

The LPG conversion kits have been designed specifically for the OBM considering all their requirements like speed, safety, ease of use and savings in fuel cost.

The Parivarthanam project also aims to promote green energy and technologies to sustain traditional fishery activities. The endeavours include promoting rooftop solar panels, electrification of engines, and conversion to CNG mode.