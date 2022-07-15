Proposals worth ₹23,000 cr received under Agri Infra Fund: Tomar

The Agriculture Ministry has so far, received proposals worth ₹23,000 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday. "So far, we have received proposals worth ₹23,000 crore, of which proposals worth ₹13,000 crore are under consideration. Banks have disbursed over ₹9,000 crore under the AIF, for which work are going on," Tomar said. He was speaking on the outcome of the two day National Conference of State Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers in Bengaluru.

"Every State has agreed to give a push for creation of agri infrastructure projects under the scheme to attract more investments," Tomar said.

The Government had announced the creation of a ₹1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund in 2020 to attract the private sector investments in areas of post harvestment management, storage and processing among others. The scheme provides for medium-long term debt for creation of agri infrastructure assets through credit guarantee for loans upto ₹2 crore, interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum, limited to ₹2 crore per project in one location among other mechanisms.

Focus on natural farming

Tomar also said that there were plans to give a mission mode approach to natural farming, which will not only improve soil health but also reduce the usage of chemicals. A total of 4 lakh hectares is under natural farming in the country.

Based on the deliberations at the conference, States have agreed to adopt technological interventions in areas of natural farming, digital agriculture, crop insurance, promotion of FPOs, sharing of good agriculture practices among others. The deliberations will help facilitate the Centre to develop a road map and prepare a strategy for sustainable agriculture development and income enhancement of farmers, he said.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, said 2023 has been declared as International Year of Millets. The State ministers meet also deliberated on marketing and export of millets besides discussing on how to achieve self sufficiency in edible oils and fertilisers.