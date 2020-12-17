Protesting farmers see no role for SC

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Most of the protesting farmers’ organisations are in no mood to join the legal fight started by a section of outfits against the three farm laws.
They view the attempt as a diversionary tactic and feel that only a political decision repealing the laws will pacify the protests.
Farmers representatives had said on Wednesday that Supreme Court has no role to play in this matter. “The Centre had earlier suggested that it will form a panel to address our concerns. We had outrightly rejected that proposal. Repealing the laws is the only way to end the protests,” All India Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad said.
A statement from the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee condemned the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court.
It said the Centre has enacted the anti-farmer laws which have led to the nationwide protests and the Centre must repeal these laws to put and end to this impasse.
“AIKSCC expresses shock at the level of arrogance of the democratically elected Centre in denying the justified demand of farmers that repeal of the anti-farmer laws creates the ground for meaningful dialogue on the long-standing demand of farmers for assured income and guaranteed remunerative prices of all crops for all farmers. Instead of focussing on the real issue of farmers, the Central government is coming up with new spins every day to discredit and denigrate everyonewho have elected it and given it the right to govern. This is unacceptable in democratic India. The grammar of democratic governance must be articulated by the government and constitutional institutions like courts exist for checks and balances, not as replacement of the obligations to be performed by the political executive,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the ongoing protest resonated in the Delhi Assembly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the attack against the laws by tearing copies of them on the floor of the House. The Assembly also passed a resolution against the three laws.
“I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold… when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius,” Kejriwal said in the House.
“I am a citizen of this country first, a Chief Minister later. This Assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers,” he said.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...