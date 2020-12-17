Protesting farmers see no role for SC

Most of the protesting farmers’ organisations are in no mood to join the legal fight started by a section of outfits against the three farm laws.

They view the attempt as a diversionary tactic and feel that only a political decision repealing the laws will pacify the protests.

‘Repeal the laws’

Farmers representatives had said on Wednesday that Supreme Court has no role to play in this matter. “The Centre had earlier suggested that it will form a panel to address our concerns. We had outrightly rejected that proposal. Repealing the laws is the only way to end the protests,” All India Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad said.

A statement from the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee condemned the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court.

It said the Centre has enacted the anti-farmer laws which have led to the nationwide protests and the Centre must repeal these laws to put and end to this impasse.

AIKSCC’s statement

“AIKSCC expresses shock at the level of arrogance of the democratically elected Centre in denying the justified demand of farmers that repeal of the anti-farmer laws creates the ground for meaningful dialogue on the long-standing demand of farmers for assured income and guaranteed remunerative prices of all crops for all farmers. Instead of focussing on the real issue of farmers, the Central government is coming up with new spins every day to discredit and denigrate everyonewho have elected it and given it the right to govern. This is unacceptable in democratic India. The grammar of democratic governance must be articulated by the government and constitutional institutions like courts exist for checks and balances, not as replacement of the obligations to be performed by the political executive,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest resonated in the Delhi Assembly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the attack against the laws by tearing copies of them on the floor of the House. The Assembly also passed a resolution against the three laws.

“I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold… when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius,” Kejriwal said in the House.

“I am a citizen of this country first, a Chief Minister later. This Assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers,” he said.