Pulses flat on subdued demand

The majority of pulse seeds and pulses ruled steady amid subdued demand with masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,900-4,950 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,600. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,700-5,900. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹7,900-8,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹9,000-9,100 , moong dal (bold) at ₹9,200- 9,300. Our Correspondent

Published on January 17, 2020
