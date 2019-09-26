Pulses Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mangrol(Guj)6.809.68431.505000415034.05
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.20-20.7553.5052005200-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC104.0024002800100.00
Achalda(UP)1.20-403.2077007800-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC2.007900610054.90
Published on September 26, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)