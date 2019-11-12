Pulses Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)164.00-48.917388.008650865035.16
Dibrugarh(ASM)53.0012.77856.0066506650-
Gorakhpur(MP)30.00-85.37897.203811350827.03
Bangalore(Kar)24.001100398.007050705050.00
Purulia(WB)12.0020104.008300820043.10
Ruperdeeha(UP)4.00-8.007850--
Kasganj(UP)3.002548.9081508100-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC25.0042004600-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC20.009600960031.51
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.67233.0043004300-32.81
Beans
Rajkot(Guj)82.50501152.507000430055.56
Bangalore(Kar)79.0031.674185.009450945045.38
Bangalore(Kar)62.00-31.872576.005550555011.00
Bangalore(Kar)58.00-18.314059.006000600018.81
Bangalore(Kar)49.00880809.007600760036.94
Rajkot(Guj)43.00-21.823316.504425430019.59
Sindhanur(Kar)31.006.9118.004160443015.56
Gangapur City(Raj)13.40119.67508.704105407511.85
Charkhari(UP)12.50400325.104150423010.67
Dimapur(Nag)12.00-25107.003600350028.57
Mehrauni(UP)11.0083.3399.50340031001.49
Kolar(Kar)9.00NC240.0027002500NC
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.00-81.4450.70401541068.51
Ulundurpettai(TN)7.00180472.808269858092.57
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.4052.38244.40520052000.97
Mangrol(Guj)5.90-20.27352.804300440016.22
Mehrauni(UP)5.00-16.67385.50385040605.48
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC216.00695069501.46
Sonkatch(MP)3.0010040.1048004850-
Kohima(Nag)3.00-40154.00430040004.88
Surajgarh(Raj)3.00-90.57155.904200572540.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC107.0028003000-12.50
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC68.00115001010061.97
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-33.3346.0068356835-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-18.1885.106750680019.68
Kasganj(UP)1.40-12.570.005350535012.63
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC70.00475047006.74
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC39.0049004900-
Honnali(Kar)1.00-5054.0015501700-38.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC33.0068006800NC
Karad(Mah)1.00NC13.0045002800NC
Pune(Mah)1.00-95651.0054002300116.00
Lakhimpur(UP)1.002576.00517050707.71
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)65.0012.071912.00550055007.84
Bangalore(Kar)62.00264.713465.008300830020.29
Rajkot(Guj)30.00100223.505250537510.53
Bangalore(Kar)23.00-52.081476.007900790017.04
Suratgarh(Raj)11.0045062.0060755500-
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC72.00695069505.30
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.60-44.62136.60675067500.75
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC38.009600960023.08
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC19.008100760019.12
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC23.0032004800-15.79
GreenPeas
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC32.5010500910026.51
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)47.00NC3374.00570057005.56
Purulia(WB)16.0033.33216.008000790031.15
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC7.2085008500-
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)6.00NC463.504600460022.67
Gorakhpur(MP)3.00-54.55291.343821390023.26
Published on November 12, 2019
