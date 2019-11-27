Pulses Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)122.00-36.798836.008700855035.94
Dibrugarh(ASM)32.00-44.831242.0066506650-
Bangalore(Kar)25.00177.78570.006900745046.81
Kosikalan(UP)4.9044.12101.808025800533.08
Gazipur(UP)4.00-11.1186.608200816038.51
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC95.005250530066.67
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50-37.584.106800680017.24
Kasganj(UP)2.40-7.6964.5083208220-
Fatehpur(UP)2.3035.2937.608165838029.81
Lalsot(Raj)2.00-48.72115.7040004020-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0010031.9083008400-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC31.004700450062.07
Achalda(UP)1.00NC20.8086008600-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2916.008350830038.59
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-14.29279.0042504200-33.59
Beans
Lalitpur(UP)185.002.785714.704225422012.07
Rajkot(Guj)128.00132.731668.507050405048.42
Rajkot(Guj)45.00-18.183672.50415040500.61
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-62.55071.005900600016.83
Barhaj(UP)35.002.941138.0051805180-
Pune(Mah)29.00-25.64787.0020002000NC
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-82.434983.00109001080067.69
Aligarh(UP)25.00251210.005300535011.58
Nagpur(Mah)23.00-56.6964.004220432710.15
Bilsi(UP)19.5014.7196.5058005800-
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-34.482788.00515057003.00
Dindori(MP)17.604.76338.6036003200-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)17.00NC89.001331134733.10
Muradabad(UP)14.00-6.67478.70505050603.59
Kadiri(Guj)13.0023.8173.307000725034.62
Jalgaon(Mah)10.00150286.0048002225-14.29
Gazipur(UP)9.005.88271.60504050405.00
Gazipur(UP)6.508.33205.40560056001.82
Akluj(Mah)6.00-12.003400--
Gazipur(UP)6.009.09232.506980698020.34
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.2013.04309.00520052000.97
Udaipura(Raj)5.20766.6717.203900355044.44
Gangapur City(Raj)5.1059.38566.1040254025-0.37
Kolar(Kar)5.00-64.29324.0020001500-13.04
Bhehjoi(UP)5.00-37.580.005900440066.20
Lalitpur(UP)4.806.67620.304240425013.98
Badayoun(UP)4.50-10342.105200516014.04
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33228.205850583069.57
Muradabad(UP)4.00-42.86186.805950567022.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.301201545.607200600089.47
Rudauli(UP)3.206.67271.8053455400-
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-6.003861-7.25
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00-6014.0049755825-
Honnali(Kar)2.00NC72.001100116026.44
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC135.0028002500-6.67
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-86.676914.0028009000-46.15
Achalda(UP)2.0010010.0047004700-
Fatehpur(UP)1.805042.40556554851.18
Kasganj(UP)1.8012.587.005400538014.16
Fatehpur(UP)1.70112.553.30733073005.47
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11103.507300726029.20
Farukhabad(UP)1.502550.6083008400-
Farukhabad(UP)1.505077.10465046400.65
Fatehpur(UP)1.50114.2930.9050155030-0.89
Madhoganj(UP)1.303028.50493049203.14
Achalda(UP)1.20NC45.0095009200-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC84.00470047005.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC53.0048004800-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-2.001500--
Kolar(Kar)1.00-7513.008000729343.29
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC60.25555056504.23
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC63.606950700019.83
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.6766.6052405250-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.672.6065506550-
Vilaspur(UP)0.64-17.9520.8969206940-
Gangoh(UP)0.60NC2.4056305635-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-5053.108350515073.96
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-257.6052504950-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.56-51.31656.0641505920-4.60
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)54.00-58.464077.008250880019.57
Gauripur(ASM)30.00NC552.0065006500-
Goluwala(Raj)21.6585.04278.806264626440.13
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-60363.505500575015.79
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-44.121802.008200830021.48
Rura(UP)15.50-16.22550.5049004700-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.10-0.7307.505500600018.28
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-58.062024.00550057007.84
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.5022.95189.20675067500.75
Khategaon(MP)5.0030.89153.5758006351-
Suratgarh(Raj)4.00-63.6470.0059606075-
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3362.005600565016.67
Lalitpur(UP)4.005.26178.50477047508.41
Muradabad(UP)3.005071.406250622012.11
Fatehpur(UP)1.909023.507765786027.30
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.51-22.561670.086000594046.34
Udaipura(Raj)1.50504.0044004900-
Barmer(Raj)1.2010061.406000600033.93
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC29.0032002800-15.79
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC22.3072007400-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-77.78125.505450555044.75
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-12.513.707400735017.46
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)96.0080.11970.1040004000-9.09
Goluwala(Raj)16.80-25.662087.8038513850-6.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.30197.37231.0036753750-12.50
Bangalore(Kar)10.00233.331766.008700900021.68
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.0075.44190.0036003600-12.20
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.0033.33636.5019001900-
Mihipurwa(UP)4.00-8.003100--
Haldwani(Utr)3.808.57125.604150420097.62
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)73.0015.874304.00570057005.56
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.00-11.11432.0069006900-
Gazipur(UP)7.007.69215.305650565010.78
Chakdah(WB)2.10NC141.808300830029.69
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6757.806950695028.11
MoathDal
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)21.90397.73155.304750485021.79
Barmer(Raj)2.40-36.84187.304850485015.48
Kadiri(Guj)2.10-1640.5068005900-0.73
Peas(Dry)
Gopiganj(UP)18.00125106.005500550012.24
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11424.304825482013.53
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20193.504850486015.48
Chandausi(UP)2.504.17164.804860485014.35
Naugarh(UP)2.409.09143.905180517517.73
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-14.293.2049204850-
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Gazipur(UP)4.5012.5145.305070507017.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.205053.8053255310-
Published on November 27, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)