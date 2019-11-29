Pulses Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Goluwala(Raj)30.6544.24342.2060966200-12.60
Sultanpur(UP)20.0070090.605735537512.45
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.4036.28303.306250620019.05
Khategaon(MP)14.00306.98460.2945004500-
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)12.50-47.003636--
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)11.00-47.003151--
Badayoun(UP)11.0022.2244.006200630020.39
Badayoun(UP)8.0033.33370.105175518013.49
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.7075333.20530052002.91
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.40113.33170.407700675014.93
Jhansi(UP)6.00-14.29321.304300429035.22
Jangipura(UP)6.009.0994.20490049802.51
Mehrauni(UP)5.0025248.50350034506.06
Badayoun(UP)4.5050243.205875586070.29
Khujner(MP)4.20-42.47505.4035003500-1.41
Barmer(Raj)4.10-24.07167.70580060007.91
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33120.5074757280-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0014.29247.0058305825-
Sahiyapur(UP)4.0033.33405.20516051606.83
Mehrauni(UP)4.00NC459.504120413012.88
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.80-5517.7039503920-4.40
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5255.80420041502.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67218.005240524010.78
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050178.005250526012.66
Khategaon(MP)2.60-24.42460.2959004500-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.6085.711556.606900690081.58
Rudauli(UP)2.60-7.14282.6053305340-
Gangapur City(Raj)2.50-26.47577.90393540254.93
Kasganj(UP)2.402095.805380541013.74
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20191.205775575011.81
Sultanpur(UP)2.0033.337.0063506275-
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11110.307860781039.12
Naanpara(UP)1.6014.2960.30527552755.50
Phagwara(Pun)1.30116.6720.969001500-
Azamgarh(UP)1.30-23.5386.10525052458.70
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3333.5049005015-4.85
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-33.3344.8054005565-3.05
Fatehpur(UP)1.2010021.307850780015.95
Achalda(UP)1.20NC47.40102009500-
Achalda(UP)1.20-4012.4047004700-
Azamgarh(UP)1.10-15.38101.00591559107.55
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.0383.931658.126020415038.39
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC86.00470047005.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC57.0050004800-
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC28.003500380025.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-41.1855.30766073307.13
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-33.3314.5068506275-
Sultanpur(UP)1.00NC4.0073007200-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0025247.405220522012.26
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-42.861556.605300690039.47
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2933.8062256225-
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.336.8072257200-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-501556.60382569000.66
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-22.2247.6038503850-
Sandila(UP)0.70-22.2242.6047654750-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC14.307310716016.03
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.2911.6060756075-
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)61.306.611207.7038754000-11.93
Goluwala(Raj)13.20206.982122.8039003821-5.68
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.00-75.51251.0036003600-12.20
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.50223.53245.4037503650-10.71
Jhansi(UP)3.0020144.6024852490-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-75639.5019001900-
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)95.0028.384642.00580057007.41
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-22.22496.0069006900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-14.29143.0066706670-
Chakdah(WB)2.10-4.55150.408300830031.75
Azamgarh(UP)1.40-12.530.2057455740-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.514.3054005300-
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)3.808.57201.90460048509.52
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.10-73.42175.304650455019.23
Peas(Dry)
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC160.00550055003.77
Jhansi(UP)11.0010082.2048604865-
Badayoun(UP)8.0030019.304840465013.88
Sahiyapur(UP)5.0025424.205150514551.92
Mehrauni(UP)4.0033.33532.504610460015.25
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC7.2052655150-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-16.6723.905180491021.03
