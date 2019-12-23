Pulses Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Kota(Raj)552.501.6624100.406400620077.78
Gauripur(ASM)200.00NC4510.0041004300-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)123.002360270.004800540020.00
Lalitpur(UP)110.00-8.338114.70429541707.78
Siliguri(WB)61.0035.565494.007500700015.38
Haathras(UP)51.0091.73616.806978605437.63
Siliguri(WB)48.006.675494.0055007000-15.38
Siliguri(WB)48.006.675494.00700070007.69
Suratgarh(Raj)40.00300208.006585619032.49
Pune(Mah)35.0034001207.003000525020.00
Kota(Raj)32.00-94.1124100.40395062009.72
Agra(UP)29.00161487.00529052507.52
Gauripur(ASM)27.003.85897.5065006500-
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1570.00520052007.22
Nagpur(Mah)24.00242.861038.00122503812183.24
Barhaj(UP)24.0050851.00526052509.81
Bareilly(UP)14.00-83.531879.50507551252.53
Mahoba(UP)14.00-20.9896.5040553930-
Badayoun(UP)12.0033.33516.105150514014.44
Safdarganj(UP)10.00100168.50525052206.06
Bhehjoi(UP)8.507097.007000590097.18
Modasa(Guj)8.0026.98149.705025567537.67
Khategaon(MP)8.00-46.67635.0532504211-
Karvi(UP)8.00-46.67796.00418040500.72
Gopiganj(UP)8.00NC39.0053005400-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)7.60204293.9041004000-1.20
Sitapur(UP)7.20-4457.107300720032.73
Kolar(Kar)7.0075450.002700300058.82
Bareilly(UP)7.00-22.22770.507350730025.21
Dadri(UP)7.00NC545.00525052500.96
Ajuha(UP)6.0020109.007100690026.22
Dadri(UP)6.00NC457.00575057500.88
Dadri(UP)6.00NC475.00655065505.65
Dadri(UP)6.00NC140.0066806550-
Gazipur(UP)5.8093.33301.80510052204.94
Badayoun(UP)5.5037.5350.206220621080.29
Mahoba(UP)5.10-29.17643.7042754265-
Lalitpur(UP)5.0019.05689.3042504225-1.16
Gazipur(UP)5.0066.67270.307700770025.20
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67471.0057005700-3.39
Dadri(UP)5.00-28.57235.007400740014.73
Pilibhit(UP)4.8060244.00516051304.35
Gazipur(UP)4.8041.18245.80570057006.15
Barmer(Raj)4.70291.67179.506000575013.21
Atarra(UP)4.5012.5447.5041254065-2.48
Shamli(UP)4.508086.60525052607.58
Safdarganj(UP)4.5050115.907600715026.67
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.40-18.52374.20530053002.91
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3387.0056505650NC
Ajuha(UP)4.00NC92.50545055000.93
Rudauli(UP)3.8018.75336.8052505215-
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.70-15.91199.607700770014.93
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)3.504041.504750500035.71
Faizabad(UP)3.50-27.08163.3051005025-2.86
Bilsi(UP)3.50-27.08122.5073007300-
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67166.507700770026.23
Devariya(UP)3.206.67159.7052605260-0.38
Lalitpur(UP)3.10-11.43277.804780482512.08
Mahoba(UP)3.10-70.4852.9048105200-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.10-8.82122.808100810039.18
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.00-33.331662.0036507000-3.95
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-25223.30477047602.36
Devariya(UP)3.002079.0059355930-
Agra(UP)3.0050285.506090578046.75
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29365.008200810028.53
Buland Shahr(UP)2.80-30214.90522552204.50
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6729.506350625038.04
Shamli(UP)2.8055.56112.805940594014.23
Chorichora(UP)2.8055.5657.50525552608.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.70-401662.00385070001.32
Khalilabad(UP)2.50NC52.5051005150-1.92
Ajuha(UP)2.5013.6448.90475047853.26
Shamli(UP)2.5013.6425.407450735520.16
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-16.6737.5063106170-
Vishalpur(UP)2.30-4.17110.307320728022.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.20-51.111662.006800700078.95
Ajuha(UP)2.20-4.3546.705800575026.09
Shamli(UP)2.2046.6777.006915691517.20
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC114.00116001160058.90
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC46.00960096009.09
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00-84.62380.0034254675-25.54
Etah(UP)2.0011.11114.60525052807.14
Etawah(UP)2.0066.6794.20112501120077.87
Etawah(UP)2.00-2049.008800865039.13
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.0963.1056005650-6.67
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.0958.609300910034.78
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0017.65438.20524052401.26
Agra(UP)2.00NC122.00600056807.53
Agra(UP)2.00-33.33123.008070788018.68
Savarkundla(Guj)1.90-622381.8041283845-1.13
Etah(UP)1.8012.5100.908100805027.56
Kayamganj(UP)1.805087.108000822539.74
Gangapur City(Raj)1.70-82.11693.50404239756.03
Robertsganj(UP)1.7013.3358.70529052509.64
Buland Shahr(UP)1.6014.2952.606400636028.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.60NC241.80420041504.74
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6797.00512051103.96
Chorichora(UP)1.6033.3351.9059305920-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)1.5066.6735.4072507250-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-62.5278.005280527011.63
Naugarh(UP)1.505084.6052455250-
Agra(UP)1.50-50319.50598059007.36
Madhoganj(UP)1.505047.90500050504.17
Mehrauni(UP)1.50-25488.504050395010.96
Mehrauni(UP)1.50NC275.5032503250-1.52
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.5015.3886.00480047306.67
Basti(UP)1.407.6978.80524052401.95
Gangoh(UP)1.40-12.521.6057955790-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.40-6.67101.907630585044.37
Buland Shahr(UP)1.4016.6734.907630753020.35
Naanpara(UP)1.308.3372.90535054005.94
Farukhabad(UP)1.202071.0079008000-
Farukhabad(UP)1.202041.0071007300-
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-5271.80510050501.59
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20NC71.407225722530.18
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2050255.405260526013.12
Tindivanam(TN)1.1022.22320.80539960093.85
Mainpuri(UP)1.1037.583.408080810026.25
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC69.0048004900-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-75107.002500152830.96
Honnali(Kar)1.00NC86.0027001130100.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC165.0046004600109.09
Kottakkal(Ker)1.0011.1156.573800375094.87
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC57.0071007100-2.74
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC22.007600730020.63
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC34.003800420035.71
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00-5078.003800420018.75
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-50551.9040703950-1.50
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC95.90475047504.40
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.3392.10547554252.34
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5753.2053805320-3.93
Fatehpur(UP)0.9012.524.707825781512.59
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.80-83.33119.806800590083.78
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC7.6052755275-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC66.308065808012.64
Partaval(UP)0.80-2028.7051605150-1.24
Madhoganj(UP)0.8014.2913.4056305520-
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC42.606950700015.35
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.7014.751666.586370413059.25
Sandila(UP)0.70NC53.2048104840-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC40.5049104865-5.03
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC14.0063506200-
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)95.606.942607.1038503850-8.33
Panthawada(Guj)47.0088204.0038283555-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)44.00203.45837.5015001600-
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-22.22884.0016002000-11.11
Palanpur(Guj)32.00100121.0035503720-
Siddhpur(Guj)22.522518.6122.1936803512-6.00
Bagru(Raj)22.30346598.5038253750-8.05
Sri Madhopur(Raj)22.2024.721146.9036903475-7.75
Raibareilly(UP)16.00-20280.002200205057.14
Haldwani(Utr)10.00-38.27234.402100180039.53
Mehmoodabad(UP)5.30NC30.8024502650-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.00-26.83317.6036503550-10.32
Sridungargarh(Raj)3.00-6.003800--
Kicchha(Utr)2.50-28.571051.8012001200NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.50-58.3311.001030650-14.17
Saidpurhat (UP)1.10NC38.4017001800-29.17
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC56.50106001050027.71
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)94.0040.35204.00580058007.41
Sitapur(UP)22.00NC158.0060505800-
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00NC720.0068006800-
Haathras(UP)10.00-16.671279.506750650025.00
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33477.006700665017.54
Gazipur(UP)4.0033.33244.30554055806.54
Agra(UP)2.50NC231.507620760030.93
Shamli(UP)2.5092.3161.606825682530.25
Vishalpur(UP)1.80-35.7142.5062606310-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.40NC77.206400640017.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-60187.4068006825-
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC16.3087508750-
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)26.9093.53492.904700470011.90
Peas(Dry)
Gopiganj(UP)8.00-20198.005500550012.24
Sahiyapur(UP)5.00-16.67485.205180518010.68
Basti(UP)4.00-33.33211.005190519011.61
Devariya(UP)3.2060149.60522052306.53
Gurusarai(UP)3.10NC181.105100510017.24
Etawah(UP)3.0050139.005100510017.92
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-25484.30488548608.56
Naugarh(UP)2.5038.89172.705200522518.18
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-20562.50420039505.00
Chandausi(UP)1.50-28.57194.00486548706.69
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC34.605150515051.47
Kannauj(UP)1.20-14.2973.505100510017.24
Madhoganj(UP)0.8033.339.8056304920-
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Bareilly(UP)18.0020345.804975497536.30
Sehjanwa(UP)15.005080.005220522074.00
Dadri(UP)8.0060301.00485048506.59
Mahoba(UP)6.20-7.46791.20449043603.62
Robertsganj(UP)6.00-66.6786.005275528069.34
Gazipur(UP)4.50125168.305400530025.58
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.00166.6797.003290280961.99
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00NC16.0016002200-
Faizabad(UP)4.00NC307.00542554009.60
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-2568.6052505260-
Published on December 23, 2019
pulses (commodity)