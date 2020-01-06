Pulses Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Piriya Pattana(Kar)58.00-210.005100--
Badayoun(UP)13.00-242.505200--
Kallakurichi(TN)12.00-13.806904-38.33
Karvi(UP)10.00-310.504250-NC
Badayoun(UP)9.00-164.006370--
Gangapur City(Raj)6.30-153.104150-3.88
Bhehjoi(UP)4.50-18.006900--
Asansol(WB)3.51-75.009800-58.06
Gazipur(UP)3.20-95.405060-4.55
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.70-745.607100-115.15
Gurusarai(UP)2.60-39.004250-3.66
Jangipura(UP)2.60-20.307740-24.84
Jangipura(UP)2.50-32.105070-7.87
Gazipur(UP)2.40-73.905720-4.95
Gazipur(UP)2.20-89.107730-24.68
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-20.203873--2.57
Visavadar(Guj)1.40-47.593970--
Gangoh(UP)1.40-13.705825--
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-122.205250-0.77
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-7.105270--
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-35.205255-13.01
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-15.902850-62.86
Khujner(MP)0.70-67.603750-4.17
Sandila(UP)0.60-26.504840--
GreenPeas
Bazpur(Utr)146.90-404.901300-85.71
Tamkuhi Road(UP)25.00-157.002400--
Asansol(WB)6.20-14.306400-14.29
Durgapur(WB)6.00-12.506400--
Karvi(UP)4.50-15.004670-26.22
Gazipur(UP)3.80-9.804980-14.22
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-8.304450-4.71
kalanwali(Har)2.90-26.103500-191.67
Gadaura(UP)2.50-7.504300-2.38
Jangipura(UP)2.40-6.804970-15.58
Haridwar Union(Utr)1.70-7.201000--
Khujner(MP)1.50-14.005210-43.72
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-0.604860-13.02
MasurDal
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00-35.005225--
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.00-406.006800--
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-5.003000--
Gazipur(UP)4.00-75.205500-3.77
Gazipur(UP)3.40-3.405430--
Chakdah(WB)2.00-45.509000-28.57
Jangipura(UP)1.50-1.505470--
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-1.805235--
Published on January 06, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)