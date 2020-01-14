Pulses Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Gulbarga(Kar)1262.00-1262.004810--
Mumbai(Mah)238.00-3.252108.008200820034.43
Bangalore(Kar)232.0048.724875.008100835014.89
Latur(Mah)126.00-6.67288.0050004800-
Bidar(Kar)124.00-124.004873--
Siliguri(WB)66.004.76598.008000800023.08
Washim(Mah)60.00-81.005000--
Karanja(Mah)23.00-73.004500--
Sindhanur(Kar)20.00-20.004500--
Paithan(Mah)14.00-14.004500--
Beed(Mah)11.00-15.3824.0046704500-
Akola(Mah)9.00-72.004650--
Balrampur(UP)5.00-14.507400-19.35
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-33.33296.005700575020.00
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3356.005250525036.36
Kosikalan(UP)3.70-5.1368.508640865034.37
Asansol(WB)3.502.9447.898300830027.69
Jintur(Mah)3.00-3.004920--
Telhara(Mah)3.00-6.004300--
Pandhakawada(Mah)3.00-3.004860--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50-34.2154.606900690015.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2024.008280828024.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC21.004900480044.12
Bellary(Kar)1.00-1.003872--
Kolar(Kar)1.00-503.0080008029-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.519.908200819030.47
Sandila(UP)0.80-11.1114.3080008000-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.678.908250830034.69
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-85.71165.0040504000-10.00
Beans
Mumbai(Mah)176.001203736.0050009000-13.79
Bangalore(Kar)152.00230.432569.00105001090032.91
Mumbai(Mah)121.0051.253736.0057009000-1.72
Mumbai(Mah)114.0042.53736.009000900055.17
Lalitpur(UP)110.00-24.142976.60435043306.62
Bangalore(Kar)55.00-28.572761.0057505700-6.50
Gulbarga(Kar)55.00-55.004183--
Siliguri(WB)53.001.921816.007000700027.27
Bangalore(Kar)41.00-64.351576.0046004550-24.59
Latur(Mah)38.00-24328.0039005350-
Sindhanur(Kar)31.00-103.004350--
Akola(Mah)31.00106.67360.0040003800-
Pune(Mah)28.0047.37516.0030003500NC
Barhaj(UP)28.00-17.65329.00525052507.58
Aligarh(UP)25.0025555.00520052007.22
Bangalore(Kar)23.00-55.77484.008200835026.15
Mumbai(Mah)22.00-72.53736.0030009000-48.28
Bidar(Kar)20.00-20.004046--
Kallakurichi(TN)20.00-2084.305806691214.52
Karanja(Mah)18.00-335.004995--
Badayoun(UP)17.00NC333.505170518513.38
Akola(Mah)16.0060211.0055004500-
Khujner(MP)10.701428.5778.30389037501.57
Washim(Mah)10.00NC167.0040004000-
Kolar(Kar)8.0060212.0032002500-3.03
Badayoun(UP)7.00-22.22201.0063406300-
Bidar(Kar)4.00-4.006300--
Gulbarga(Kar)4.00-4.006526--
Jalgaon(Mah)4.00-80182.0046655000-1.79
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-953736.006500900012.07
Latur(Mah)4.00-92328.0060005350-
Pilibhit(UP)4.00-11.11107.30514551604.26
Asansol(WB)3.902.6391.369800980058.06
Sankeshwar(Kar)3.00-5.004503--
Washim(Mah)3.00-50.006000--
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29119.4043804360-2.88
Balrampur(UP)3.00-42.505200-1.96
Telhara(Mah)2.00-12.003800--
Bamora(MP)1.70-1.704060--
Basti(UP)1.6014.2931.80524052400.96
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5036.3641.1050005010-3.47
Balrampur(UP)1.50-12.508000--
Kailaras(MP)1.40-3.003300--
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-29.4131.408350832523.52
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC29.80570057007.04
Madhoganj(UP)1.202021.8049704930-
Honnali(Kar)1.00-5042.002150196048.28
Kolar(Kar)1.00-66.6714.00100009129-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC60.005000300013.64
Karanja(Mah)1.00-335.003400--
Pune(Mah)1.00-94.74516.005300350076.67
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)1.00-1.003750--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC24.107300735024.79
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC26.20517551508.95
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2910.9052655260-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2019.7049154900-2.67
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8033.3319.4052605260-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-41.6724.6054105400-3.39
Sandila(UP)0.70NC27.9048004820-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-2517.1060005985NC
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-6.105950--
Chennangidal
Mumbai(Mah)197.001131.251839.009800600071.93
Bangalore(Kar)178.0021252186.009350930024.67
Bangalore(Kar)111.0013.271300.00560051005.66
Siliguri(WB)65.003.17681.0075007500-
Mumbai(Mah)64.003001839.009600600068.42
Mumbai(Mah)55.00243.751839.00600060005.26
Bangalore(Kar)21.00-27.591001.008550850022.14
Piriya Pattana(Kar)19.00-345.004980-24.50
Latur(Mah)15.00-46.4391.0071006900-
Bidar(Kar)5.00-5.006850--
Akola(Mah)5.00-61.54131.0070006500-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-16.6785.8043504880-5.23
Asansol(WB)3.30-7.355.539200920019.48
Aligarh(UP)3.00-2558.0056505650-4.24
Gulbarga(Kar)2.00-2.006876--
Kolar(Kar)2.00-2.005375--
Amalner(Mah)1.00-2.006700--
Karanja(Mah)1.00-21.003500--
Telhara(Mah)1.00-4.005900--
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-4019.008000805017.30
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC11.107350740013.95
GreenPeas
Rudrapur(Utr)200.00471.431560.00900100028.57
Bangalore(Kar)86.001151148.009600950039.13
Siliguri(WB)66.00-66.007500-25.00
Aligarh(UP)35.00-35.005200-1.96
Mumbai(Mah)27.00-100.004800--
Jhansi(UP)15.00-11.76103.3021752045-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)14.50NC224.5016001500-
Nagpur(Mah)13.00-13.3337.0031002375-
Mumbai(Mah)9.00-100.005200--
Asansol(WB)6.20NC20.506400640014.29
Jaithari(MP)6.00-6.003750--
Durgapur(WB)5.80-3.3318.3064006400-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-7.003200--
Pilibhit(UP)4.80-7.804840-8.16
Khujner(MP)3.3012017.305030521029.97
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.20-8.5711.50445044504.71
kalanwali(Har)3.00-6.2536.0030003000150.00
Roorkee(Utr)2.50-16.6712.00600650-14.29
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-95.45219.006600660010.00
Rahata(Mah)1.00NC4.002700270028.57
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-18.005370-14.74
Madhoganj(UP)0.90-0.905140-20.94
Bamora(MP)0.80-0.804590--
MasurDal
Mumbai(Mah)101.0034.67879.00560056009.80
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.00NC482.0067006800-
Chakdah(WB)2.10553.708400900020.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC26.106900690027.19
MoathDal
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-7253.0066006200-
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)7.302.82159.786400630033.33
Basti(UP)5.50103.784.20523052608.06
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-5024.5030003000-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.510.3052205240-
Balrampur(UP)0.60-1.604900--
