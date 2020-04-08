Pulses Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Nargunda(Kar)71.0051.06576.0038693955-21.47
Sindhanur(Kar)61.00-60.13701.0041504150-5.68
Siliguri(WB)49.004.262578.009000850063.64
Siliguri(WB)42.00-10.642578.008500850054.55
Ballia(UP)35.00775179.50526056504.57
H.B. Halli(Kar)30.00-14.2965.0061006500-
Agra(UP)25.506.25809.00525052409.83
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)16.00-23.81238.004000400014.29
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC346.007600760026.67
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-25360.508800810035.38
Saharanpur(UP)14.0027.27227.90585058307.14
Kolar(Kar)12.00-14.29306.0050004800-23.08
Aligarh(UP)12.009.09823.00525052008.25
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-12.008800--
Saharanpur(UP)10.0025219.00525052500.38
Saharanpur(UP)9.0080307.808700873051.30
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-76554.00530049500.95
Muradabad(UP)6.00-25503.00506050603.79
Ajuha(UP)5.501075.70566057004.33
Ajuha(UP)5.00-16.6785.508420840045.17
Gondal(UP)4.8011.63224.3051605160-1.71
Gazipur(UP)4.5012.5134.705300545013.25
Chikkamagalore(Kar)4.0030076.00256725000.27
Milak(UP)4.0033.3313.2047904830-
Faizabad(UP)3.5016.6784.805400545010.20
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5129.50535053457.65
Muradabad(UP)3.506.06111.206670686026.45
Gazipur(UP)3.5040117.909500960047.74
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-12.526.708700870037.01
Muradabad(UP)3.20113.3330.006800686019.30
Puranpur(UP)3.20190.915.4085758610-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-2510.0032003250-
Nanjangud(Kar)3.00NC6.0036003800-
Azamgarh(UP)3.00NC65.90601560254.79
Banda(UP)3.00-57.14107.0057505780-
Basti(UP)3.005056.70522552251.26
Devariya(UP)3.00-6.2582.5058705865-
Ajuha(UP)3.002016.507320732027.30
Haathras(UP)3.00-25101.509100920040.00
Azamgarh(UP)2.80-6.67131.20523552300.96
Faizabad(UP)2.5038.8938.0099001000050.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025110.50590059159.46
Devariya(UP)2.502584.80526052501.15
Ajuha(UP)2.50-3.8535.906850690041.53
Ajuha(UP)2.502534.80505051007.45
Gazipur(UP)2.50-55.36108.20584059009.77
Milak(UP)2.502512.5080208010-
Mathura(UP)2.40-4103.608950885037.69
Faizabad(UP)2.201042.40602560007.59
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-26.6792.10524552400.87
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00NC4.0025002000-
Chickkaballapura(Kar)2.001003.0035004000-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010095.0036004400-34.55
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC72.00111001110052.05
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33118.10497049203.33
Agra(UP)2.0033.3399.508920895036.18
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-42.867.0072207225-
Balrampur(UP)2.00-2065.00550055003.77
Haathras(UP)2.00-84.62163.009800980038.03
Fatehpur(UP)1.60128.5741.108360836526.28
Etawah(UP)1.507.1449.60125001300089.39
Farukhabad(UP)1.5015048.10485050004.30
Fatehpur(UP)1.5015028.90491049001.87
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-11.76144.70523052303.77
Agra(UP)1.505022.509450950035.97
Hardoi(UP)1.507.1458.9049005050-5.41
Rasda(UP)1.50NC51.5052405260-
Etah(UP)1.4016.6765.40525052508.47
Fatehpur(UP)1.40-6.6712.608610852025.51
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-23.5332.9053405265-1.66
Auraiya(UP)1.202019.7056805700-
Farukhabad(UP)1.205021.308600860021.13
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-33.3338.90535054007.86
Kasganj(UP)1.202072.109010900034.48
Kayamganj(UP)1.202048.7056755600-0.87
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-7.693.5052405230-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC3.0050003900-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC4.0033003300-
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00-1.004500--
Malur(Kar)1.00NC11.0020002000-43.99
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC36.007600760020.63
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC13.009100910033.82
Aligarh(UP)1.00NC42.0057005750-12.31
Auraiya(UP)1.0066.672.607600750034.51
Etah(UP)1.00NC62.009000900038.04
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.6723.208850865035.63
Farukhabad(UP)1.002545.608250820030.95
Kasganj(UP)1.00-28.5766.60526052306.91
Mirzapur(UP)1.00-33.33108.509715972549.46
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6744.108050807533.06
Agra(UP)1.00-33.3387.506250625016.82
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6721.0075007600-
Hardoi(UP)1.00NC74.106600635028.16
Mainpuri(UP)1.00NC42.708940898034.44
Gondal(UP)0.80NC29.2090008500-
Azamgarh(UP)0.80-27.273.708800795031.15
Faizabad(UP)0.80NC1.601000010200-
Vilaspur(UP)0.80-2013.1080008020-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2059.805250524012.90
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2926.4052405245-
Auraiya(UP)0.60-408.404950462519.28
Charra(UP)0.60-14.292.5092508840-
Etawah(UP)0.60-14.2918.70495049503.13
Jaunpur(UP)0.60-14.291.30587557006.82
Puwaha(UP)0.60NC17.007850785028.69
GreenPeas
Ropar(Pun)14.007.6990.1030002600200.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC34.00146001460084.81
Fatehabad(Har)0.60-25111.502500220056.25
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)20.00-20704.0058006250-1.69
Saharanpur(UP)7.0027.27208.606800680013.71
Gazipur(UP)2.00-60113.005800580017.89
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00100588.0078007800-
Faizabad(UP)1.50-16.673.3065006500-
Agra(UP)1.50-2585.007750788028.10
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-76.6734.0059005300-
Peas(Dry)
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-6048.0060006200-
Basti(UP)5.00-33.33135.205230523012.72
Gondal(UP)3.902.6380.905710571017.73
Kopaganj(UP)3.80-9.52114.305250525013.15
Azamgarh(UP)3.5059.09180.405250525512.54
Saharanpur(UP)3.504089.705850580032.95
Devariya(UP)3.206087.205265525511.31
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.2941.506000597515.38
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00-14.29200.405220522012.50
Gazipur(UP)2.80-6.6757.005960596029.57
Auraiya(UP)2.5066.677.504750480018.75
Muradabad(UP)2.20-45142.70492047605.81
Etawah(UP)1.20-2082.305700550019.37
Jaunpur(UP)1.202025.606050585023.72
Ballia(UP)1.00NC35.505975585018.55
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.80NC59.6057005680-
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6722.5052755280-
Nawabganj(UP)0.70-12.56.1057105650-
Published on April 08, 2020
