Pulses Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Barhaj(UP)45.00-10951.0049254925-5.29
Lakhimpur(UP)30.005090.504920492011.31
Goluwala(Raj)22.50-49.1353.1538663830-3.35
Pilibhit(UP)9.00102516.8053505340-
Badayoun(UP)4.00-4.76495.7048754870-0.51
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-16.67138.90470047301.08
Naugarh(UP)1.80-30.7789.40494549200.41
Pilibhit(UP)1.8028.57167.50485048903.74
Jaunpur(UP)1.70-1554.1047254850-3.37
Puranpur(UP)1.50-6.259.7058005840-
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC14.2086208625-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC121.0036004000-44.62
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-66.6737.0090009500-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC15.00100009000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC50.4046004600-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-84.4420.3035553805-14.44
Achalda(UP)0.60NC49.901170011600-
MasurDal
Puranpur(UP)1.40NC4.0064106400-
Peas(Dry)
Ait(UP)7.0016.6719.3041504150-16.67
Naugarh(UP)1.70-15105.6046604650-0.85
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.